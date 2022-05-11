ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis-Based Fox Architects Expands by Acquiring Local Architectural Firm.

stlouiscnr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox Architects, based in down-town Saint Louis, has acquired Zwick+Gandt Architecure, Inc. The acquisition allows Fox Architects to expand into private education and mixed-use residential sector and deepens its presence in Saint Louis. Zwick + Gandt Architecture was founded by Brian Zwick and Joel Gandt in January of 2005....

stlouiscnr.com

Comments / 0

Related
laduenews.com

Distinctive Property: 28 Thorndell Drive

051322-dd-distinctive property LMCC-28 Thorndell Drive. Nestled in a lovely neighborhood, this charming Richmond Heights property is home to stylish finishes and a traditional floor plan perfect for family and friends to gather. Entertain in the large living room with a fireplace or spend an evening reading in the attached study. As temperatures rise, you can enjoy evenings on the deck off of the spacious family room. The renovated kitchen is a dream, opening up to the dining and family room areas and featuring stainless appliances, granite counters and a wine fridge. Unwind in the luxurious main-floor master suite, which includes a large jetted tub and shower, as well as two oversize custom closets. Upstairs you’ll find three more bedrooms and two full baths, and the finished lower level includes a family room, full bath, bar area and wine cellar. The private backyard boasts an amazing outdoor kitchen and pergola overlooking the gorgeous pool and flagstone patio.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Holland Construction Services Hires John Gillespie as Project Directo

Holland Construction Services is pleased to announce John Gillespie as its newest Project Director. Gillespie will primarily focus on Holland’s healthcare-related projects. He joins Holland with more than 28 years of experience working on a variety of projects, including several major medical facilities. In his new position, Gillespie will...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Former Café Natasha space will be new restaurant and bar

ST. LOUIS — A new European-inspired dining concept is set to open May 27 in the former location of Café Natasha at 3200 S. Grand Blvd. The new restaurant's name, Salve Osteria, stems from the Italian phrase used in casual, but respectful, greeting situations, meaning “to be well,” or more literally, “hello.” Osteria is a word that relates to a meeting location, typically that serves food and drink.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Twin Oaks, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
nextstl.com

May 24, 2022 St. Louis Land Tax Sale

The St. Louis Land Tax Sale is tomorrow. These are properties for which the owner has not paid property taxes for four years. The owner has until the last minute to pay up, so some of these may not go for sale in the end. It’s an auction with the bidding starting at the taxes owed. If no one buys they go to the LRA.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Michelle Yates Joins Landco Construction

Michelle Yates, CPSM, FSMPS, EDAC recently joined Landco Construction as business development director. She has more than 20 years of experience, and her responsibilities include strategic planning and building relationships to grow the firm’s corporate, healthcare and education markets. Yates is an active member and past president of the St. Louis chapters of CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) and SMPS (Society for Marketing Professional Services). She has written articles and spoken on marketing and business development topics at local and national levels. She has also earned the SMPS Fellows designation and Evidence-Based Design Accreditation and Certification, and is a Certified Professional Services Marketer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
urbanreviewstl.com

Vacant Land Near Centene Stadium Awaits New Construction

Centene Stadium (St. Louis) – Wikipedia, the soccer stadium finishing up construction now, is reshaping the Downtown West neighborhood. This got me thinking about a vacant parcel just south of the stadium, next to the former YMCA that became a Drury Hotel in the 1980s. The official address is 222 South 21st Street.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Architectural Firm#The Villages Of Twin Oaks#Town Country#Wbe#Women Business Enterprise#Architecture Design
5 On Your Side

Anheuser-Busch is putting its name inside St. Louis City SC's soon-to-open stadium. Here's where.

ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch is putting its brand on another sports stadium in St. Louis. Major League Soccer expansion franchise St. Louis City SC said Thursday it has inked a long-term sponsorship agreement with Anheuser-Busch that includes the brewer having naming rights to a portion of its soon-to-open Centene Stadium. The deal also makes Anheuser-Busch the official beer sponsor of City SC and a “founding” corporate partner of the upstart sports franchise.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
starvedrock.media

Ousted carpenters chief decries ‘hostile takeover’ of St. Louis union

ST. LOUIS — The former head of the St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council says the national union’s decision to put its Chicago office in charge of St. Louis was “nothing more than a political coup d’etat” that “illegally” gave it control of “tens of billions” in assets held by the union’s pension and benefit funds.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
KMOV

Meijer plans to build first local store in the Metro East

GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV) – Big box giant Meijer plans to open a store in the Metro East. News 4 has learned the retailer has signed an agreement to open its first store in the St. Louis area. The store will be in Glen Carbon at the intersection of Route 159 and Governor’s Parkway.
GLEN CARBON, IL
laduenews.com

New Beginnings at The Fountains of West County

There’s a lot to consider when moving yourself or a loved one into a senior living community, but what it all comes down to is the sincerity of the care it provides. Whether that care is for physical or mental aging or care for the quality of each resident’s day-to-day experiences, The Fountains of West County has made that sincerity its priority. The Fountains’ true love for seniors is apparent as its staff is dedicated to offering each resident a healthy, active and enriched lifestyle.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
stlmag.com

What was the Battle of St. Louis?

Long before the Gateway Arch welcomed visitors to St. Louis, a tower and a trench located in the same area were used to keep visitors out. In 1780, St. Louis was a modest fur-trading village under Spanish rule. Its local leader, Fernando de Leyba, was an officer in the Spanish Army whose cold approach to governance made him unpopular among the townspeople. De Leyba’s role in St. Louis was already a challenge. And then the British invaded.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy