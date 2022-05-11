ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Michelle Yates Joins Landco Construction

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Yates, CPSM, FSMPS, EDAC recently joined Landco Construction as business development director. She has more than 20 years of experience, and her responsibilities include strategic planning and building relationships to grow the firm’s corporate, healthcare and education markets....

Holland Construction Services Hires John Gillespie as Project Directo

Holland Construction Services is pleased to announce John Gillespie as its newest Project Director. Gillespie will primarily focus on Holland’s healthcare-related projects. He joins Holland with more than 28 years of experience working on a variety of projects, including several major medical facilities. In his new position, Gillespie will...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis-Based Fox Architects Expands by Acquiring Local Architectural Firm.

Fox Architects, based in down-town Saint Louis, has acquired Zwick+Gandt Architecure, Inc. The acquisition allows Fox Architects to expand into private education and mixed-use residential sector and deepens its presence in Saint Louis. Zwick + Gandt Architecture was founded by Brian Zwick and Joel Gandt in January of 2005. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Holland Construction Services Hires John Gillespie as Project Director. Holland Construction Services is pleased to announce John Gillespie as its newest Project Director. Gillespie will primarily focus on Holland’s healthcare-related projects. He joins Holland with more than 28 years of experience working on a variety of projects, including several major medical facilities.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Celebrates Groundbreaking on Secure Geospatial Office Space

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (R-Missouri) and project partners are celebrating the start of a build-out of 75,000 square feet of secure office space in The Globe Building in downtown St. Louis. The classified space will officially meet the requirements of a SCIF, as defined by the Dept. of Defense. A...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Why does Pickleball have a large fanbase?

News 4 has learned the retailer has signed an agreement to open its first store in the St. Louis area. The store will be in Glen Carbon at the intersection of Route 159 and Governor’s Parkway. Russell Kinsaul has been checking what's behind record gas prices. Rottler Pest Solutions...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
McCarthy Building Companies Complete Construction for Tomahawk Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility

One of the World’s Largest Aqua-Aerobic Disk Filtration System Installations for Dual-Use Filtration. McCarthy Building Companies has completed construction at Tomahawk Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility in Leawood, Kansas, one of the world’s largest Aqua-Aerobic disk filtration system installations for dual-use filtration. Begun in 2018, the project was completed on schedule and on budget. The ribbon cutting was held May 4, 2022.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
laduenews.com

Distinctive Property: 28 Thorndell Drive

051322-dd-distinctive property LMCC-28 Thorndell Drive. Nestled in a lovely neighborhood, this charming Richmond Heights property is home to stylish finishes and a traditional floor plan perfect for family and friends to gather. Entertain in the large living room with a fireplace or spend an evening reading in the attached study. As temperatures rise, you can enjoy evenings on the deck off of the spacious family room. The renovated kitchen is a dream, opening up to the dining and family room areas and featuring stainless appliances, granite counters and a wine fridge. Unwind in the luxurious main-floor master suite, which includes a large jetted tub and shower, as well as two oversize custom closets. Upstairs you’ll find three more bedrooms and two full baths, and the finished lower level includes a family room, full bath, bar area and wine cellar. The private backyard boasts an amazing outdoor kitchen and pergola overlooking the gorgeous pool and flagstone patio.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO
urbanreviewstl.com

Vacant Land Near Centene Stadium Awaits New Construction

Centene Stadium (St. Louis) – Wikipedia, the soccer stadium finishing up construction now, is reshaping the Downtown West neighborhood. This got me thinking about a vacant parcel just south of the stadium, next to the former YMCA that became a Drury Hotel in the 1980s. The official address is 222 South 21st Street.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

An announcement from 5 On Your Side's Allie Corey

ST. LOUIS — I want to take a quick moment to share some bittersweet news with all of you. After an incredible six years here at 5 On Your Side with the best station and morning crew there is, I've made the difficult decision to step away from a job I love to move back home to Florida to be closer to my family.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
starvedrock.media

Ousted carpenters chief decries ‘hostile takeover’ of St. Louis union

ST. LOUIS — The former head of the St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council says the national union’s decision to put its Chicago office in charge of St. Louis was “nothing more than a political coup d’etat” that “illegally” gave it control of “tens of billions” in assets held by the union’s pension and benefit funds.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

KMOX’s Charlie Brennan signs off today

ST. LOUIS – A decades-long storyteller and voice of St. Louis is signing off for good Thursday. It’s the end of an era at KMOX Radio. Charlie Brennan is hanging up the mic after nearly 34 years on the air. He announced in March that it was time for him to move on. Brennan came to St. Louis in September 1988 and […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
nextstl.com

May 24, 2022 St. Louis Land Tax Sale

The St. Louis Land Tax Sale is tomorrow. These are properties for which the owner has not paid property taxes for four years. The owner has until the last minute to pay up, so some of these may not go for sale in the end. It’s an auction with the bidding starting at the taxes owed. If no one buys they go to the LRA.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Free produce baskets for area families available May 31

Food insecurity and lack of nutritious foods remain a part of daily life in thousands of St. Louis area households. To address the shortcomings, the Gateway Region YMCA and Partnership for a Healthy America [PHA] will offer 3,000 families free boxes of produce containing 50 servings or fresh fruit and vegetables beginning May 31, 2022.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Anheuser-Busch is putting its name inside St. Louis City SC's soon-to-open stadium. Here's where.

ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch is putting its brand on another sports stadium in St. Louis. Major League Soccer expansion franchise St. Louis City SC said Thursday it has inked a long-term sponsorship agreement with Anheuser-Busch that includes the brewer having naming rights to a portion of its soon-to-open Centene Stadium. The deal also makes Anheuser-Busch the official beer sponsor of City SC and a “founding” corporate partner of the upstart sports franchise.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
midriversnewsmagazine.com

The Fairways at Turtle Creek approval extension granted

The developer of the Fairways at Turtle Creek will have a little more time to fine-tune exactly what the O'Fallon City Council will vote on in terms of a site plan and permit request. That was the governing body's decision at its April 28 meeting, when it voted 7-3 to grant a 7-month extension (from Aug. 2022) to developer Ed Schultz.
O'FALLON, MO
labortribune.com

IBEW 1 banners new Arnold A&W Restaurant

Arnold, MO – IBEW Local 1 is asking the public to think twice before eating at the new A&W Restaurant being built at 3996 Jeffco Blvd. here because it is using a non-AFL-CIO affiliated company that pays below area standard wages and benefits negotiated by Local 1 for electrical work.
ARNOLD, MO

