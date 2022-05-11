ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

SEC Examination Division Focuses on ESG Investing

By Kerry Berchem, Charles Smith, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer, Feld LLP, on
Harvard Health
 2 days ago

Kerry Berchem is partner and Charles Smith is a consultant at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. This post is based on their Akin Gump memorandum. On March 30, 2022, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Division of Examinations (the “Division”) released its 2022 examination priorities. The Division announced...

corpgov.law.harvard.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Harvard Health

How to to Prepare for the SEC’s Proposed Climate Disclosures Rules

Jason Halper and Erica Hogan are partners and Michael Ruder is special counsel at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP. This post is based on a Cadwalader memorandum by Mr. Halper, Ms. Hogan, Mr. Ruder, and Lauren Russo. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of...
ECONOMY
Harvard Health

Fair Value Accounting Standards and Securities Litigation

Richard Mergenthaler is Associate Professor in Accounting at Penn State Smeal College of Business. This post is based on a recent paper by Mr. Mergenthaler; Musaib Ashraf, Assistant Professor of Accounting and Information Systems at Michigan State University Broad College of Business; Dain Donelson, Professor of Accounting at University of Iowa Tippie College of Business; and John McInnis, Professor of Accounting at the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business.
AUSTIN, TX
Harvard Health

BlackRock on Climate-Related Shareholder Proposals

Sandra Boss is Global Head of Investment Stewardship and Michelle Edkins is Managing Director of Investment Stewardship at BlackRock, Inc. This post is based on their BlackRock memorandum. BlackRock Investment Stewardship (BIS) takes a case-by-case approach to shareholder proposals and, without exception, takes voting decisions on proposals as a fiduciary...
ECONOMY
Vice

Fidelity Bets the American Retirement System on the Crypto Casino

In late April, the retirement giant Fidelity Investments surprised the broader financial world when it announced plans to integrate Bitcoin into its 401(k) retirement offering. The company said that people whose employers allowed it would be able to invest as much of one-fifth of their 401(k) retirement savings into the controversial asset class.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esg#Investment#Advertising And Marketing#Division
ZDNet

The 5 best investment apps: Solid opportunities and wealth management

If you're thinking about ways to make your money work for you or generate more than today's savings account interest rates can offer, or you want to manage your own wealth, it is worth exploring the opportunities investment apps offer. Investment is no longer just in the realm of pensions...
CELL PHONES
Kiplinger

Coinbase Brings Another Cryptocurrency Risk to Light

A precipitous plunge in Coinbase Global (COIN, $72.99) stock is suddenly more than just a concern to current shareholders. That's because the cryptocurrency exchange operator just warned its users that, in the event of a bankruptcy, the company might just hold on to their digital assets. Typically, the most important...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Axios

Crypto prices tank, taking some companies with them

Crypto prices continue to tumble, humbling companies that made a big show of building up exposure to digital assets in recent years. Driving the news: In yesterday's market bloodbath — as in the broader selloff over the last few months — the losses in cryptocurrencies and the companies that own and trade them have eclipsed those of the major stock indexes.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Institutional Investors Are Accumulating a Top Ethereum Rival and Stockpiling Bitcoin, According to Crypto Asset Firm CoinShares

A leading crypto asset manager says institutional investors bought Bitcoin’s (BTC) low last week, giving digital investment products their first week of inflows since early April. In the latest edition of their weekly Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, CoinShares finds institutions invested $45 million in BTC products despite...
STOCKS
protocol.com

SoftBank is cutting its startup investments 50-75%

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank is severely cutting its planned startup investments through next March, Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said in a Thursday earnings call. With the announcement, Son joins a chorus of VCs who have been vocal about an economic downturn forcing them to tighten their belts. “It depends on our...
BUSINESS
Harvard Health

Long-Term Incentive Plans: Payouts and Performance Alignment

Michael Bonner is principal and Melissa Burek is a founding partner at Compensation Advisory Partners. This post is based on their CAP memorandum. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes Paying for Long-Term Performance by Lucian Bebchuk and Jesse Fried (discussed on the Forum here). CAP analyzed payouts...
ECONOMY
Harvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Jason Halper and Erica Hogan are partners and Michael Ruder is special counsel at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP. This post is based on a Cadwalader memorandum by Mr. Halper, Ms. Hogan, Mr. Ruder, and Lauren Russo. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of...
HARVARD, MA
Axios

Coinbase addresses risk disclosure as shares plunge

Coinbase shares cratered after earnings yesterday afternoon on declining revenue, fewer monthly users and a drop in cryptocurrency prices. Details: But it was a new risk disclosure contained in its SEC filing about the potential safety of user assets that sent the company to Twitter. By the numbers: The crypto...
STOCKS
Harvard Health

Things may look shaky, but recession isn’t certainty

It feels to many as if the economy is all over the place. The stock market is sliding, and new Labor Department figures this week show soaring inflation slowed last month to an 8.3 percent rate while prices remained at a four-decade high. The Fed is aggressively raising interest rates to slow spending and bring down inflation. The most recent news for workers, on the other hand, has been good, with April unemployment at a low 3.6 percent amid solid job and wage growth. The big question on everyone’s mind: Are we headed toward recession? Jason Furman, Aetna Professor of the Practice of Economic Policy at Harvard Kennedy School and the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, spoke with the Gazette about the recent stock market instability and prospects for serious economic downturn. The interview has been edited for clarity and length.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

a16z, Coatue, USV invest in $725M developer fund for Dapper’s Flow blockchain

The Flow blockchain launched by NBA Top Shot creator Dapper Labs is looking to onboard more crypto developers and it’s built up a dedicated ecosystem fund to coax more builders onboard. The fund, which is backed by Dapper’s venture arm and Dapper investors Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue, Union Square Ventures, Coinfund, Digital Currency Group and Cadenza Ventures, among others, is aiming to incentivize more crypto devs to choose Flow as the blockchain they build their projects on with investments, token grants and development support.
NFL
CNET

Coinbase Discloses Customers Could Lose Their Crypto if It Ever Goes Bankrupt

Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, released its first-quarter earnings report Tuesday and included a new disclosure to customers. It suggests the customers' cryptocurrency could be at risk if the exchange ever went bankrupt. However, the company's CEO tried to reassure customers there's "no risk of bankruptcy." "Your funds...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy