Peloton has a turnaround plan for its business. In February, the company had a goal of replacing the CEO John Foley and cutting 2,800 (20%) of its workforce. (source) Barry McCarthy is the former chief financial officer of Spotify and Netflix. McCarthy has become the CEO and president of the company, and he has joined Peloton’s board. The rest of the plan is to cut roughly $800 million in annual costs. The company also aims to reduce capital expenditures by about $150 million this year. (source)

2 DAYS AGO