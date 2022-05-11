Japanese Style Pub For Walker’s Point

Although the weather has felt like summer this past week, the events in Milwaukee this weekend are still saying spring. Take, for example, the Bayshore Spring Art Festival, which features live music, food trucks and goodies from over 75 local artists. Lakefront Brewery is putting on a spring celebration of its own, featuring gluten-free food and drinks and live music outside of the brewery. Sad about the news of The Exclusive Company closing? Help a new independent record store take its place by taking part in a fundraiser at Cactus Club. Game 5 of The Bucks vs The Celtics was a thrill. But for a different kind of thrill, check out the Tripoli Shrine Circus performances at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO