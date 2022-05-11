Japanese Style Pub For Walker’s Point

A historic bar in Walker’s Point will see new life as a Japanese style pub called Red Maple. The bar at 100 W. Maple St. was formerly Ollie’s, a tavern with more than 100 years of history and some of the cheapest drinks in town, as an Urban Milwaukee story by...
Although the weather has felt like summer this past week, the events in Milwaukee this weekend are still saying spring. Take, for example, the Bayshore Spring Art Festival, which features live music, food trucks and goodies from over 75 local artists. Lakefront Brewery is putting on a spring celebration of its own, featuring gluten-free food and drinks and live music outside of the brewery. Sad about the news of The Exclusive Company closing? Help a new independent record store take its place by taking part in a fundraiser at Cactus Club. Game 5 of The Bucks vs The Celtics was a thrill. But for a different kind of thrill, check out the Tripoli Shrine Circus performances at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
Michael Gipson has had a lot of success rolling his snack truck through the streets of Milwaukee the last 50 years. His snack truck starts on 16th and Brown Street and then rolls through the streets of downtown to 24th and North Avenue.
MILWAUKEE (May 12, 2022) – On Thursday, May 5th, the World Beer Cup was held at the Craft Beer Conference in Minneapolis. In the category of gluten-free beer, Lakefront Brewery’s La Gosa Rita Margarita-Style Ale won Gold. “The World Beer Cup is known as the Olympics of beer,”...
A new bar and entertainment venue, Dream Lounge Social, is planned for N. Martin Luther King Dr. just north of Downtown. The new bar would take over the space at 1806 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. that most recently housed Triple OT Sports Bar. Owner Amy Tucker, who lives...
"We’re onto him." That's the message to a Milwaukee serial dine and dasher who has hit more than a dozen establishments. They've blasted his picture and name across social media with hope he'll be caught.
It’s been a tough few years for Randy Torrance. In 2017 he was diagnosed with cancer; then in 2018 he lost both his mother and his son. “You keep trying to go forward,” he told Urban Milwaukee in an interview. “I can’t base my life off of all the bad events.”
MILWAUKEE, WI – May 12, 2022 – This Teacher Appreciation Week, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is thrilled to honor six Milwaukee area teachers for their hard work and dedication. For a two-week period last month, students K-12 in the Milwaukee area nominated their favorite teachers through an online form to win delicious pizza prizes. Of more than 200 submissions, the Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria team today announced one grand prize winner along with five honorable mentions.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Bayshore's Spring Art Festival is coming up this weekend with more than 75 local and regional artists, artisans and makers. Live music, art activities and several food trucks will takeover Bayshore for fun on Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15. Twisted Plants is one food...
Despite the dozens of festivals, block parties, and weekly outdoor music series taking place on Milwaukee soil every summer, Milwaukee Boat Line sees fit to extend the city’s celebratory spirit to the water with its annual Concert Cruise series. Every Friday night between early June and the end of August, a variety of Wisconsin bands board the Vista King to perform on the lake vessel’s poop deck while the beer and pre-mixed margaritas flow liberally from 9-11 p.m.
Downtown is set to gain a new, high-end dining option next week. On May 17, Lupi & Iris will open on the first floor of the 7Seventy7 apartment tower at 777 N. Van Buren St. in East Town. James Beard award-winning chef Adam Siegel is partnering with real estate developer...
The proposed indoor theater complex planned for the Historic Third Ward is no more. But it could still end up somewhere else. Frank Productions and Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. jointly announced they canceled the project, which was to start construction this year. It was to include two venues targeted at live music acts with 800 and 4,000 person capacities.
LOTUS Legal Clinic has partnered with local musician Marielle Allschwang for their inaugural Rise & Thrive Artist Residency where she collaborated with four writers to create an EP relating to their experiences with sexual violence. All proceeds of the benefit concert will go to funding legal services to Wisconsin survivors of human trafficking and sexual violence.
Grace Carpenter purchased this painting and discovered an unexpected backstory behind it. You know those stories of someone buying a painting at a yard sale or an estate sale, and they take it home and discover it has a priceless document or other artifact hidden behind the frame? This story is not that. But it does involve a thrift store find with a remarkable backstory.
SHARP Literacy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on academic achievement through creative expression, is hosting its seventh annual Unwrapped event at the 3rd Street Market Hall on May 19. The event, a fundraiser for the organization, will feature Milwaukee chefs making gourmet appetizers, entrees and desserts from McDonald’s ingredients. Items include...
Company’s proposal for offices, innovation lab, distribution center at former site of car dealership receives warm reception from design board. HOLLANDER CHOCOLATE CO. owner Doug Podzilni held bottles of the company’s chocolate and caramel sauces the firm sells to restaurants, coffeehouses and cafes while standing in front of the former Ernie von Schledorn car dealership on South Spring Street in Port. Podzilni is planning to buy the building and renovate it to house much of the company’s operations. Photo by Sam Arendt.
Stan Johnson Company has completed the sale of a multi-tenant strip center at 160 West Town Square Way in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. The Shoppes at Drexel totals 10,351 square feet and is fully leased to five tenants. Stan Johnson Company’s Ronnie Givargis represented the seller, a New York-based individual investor.
On your mark, get set ... Accelerate Indoor Speedway & Events, located at W229N1400 Westwood Dr. in Waukesha, is now open. The raceway, virtual arena and axe-throwing venue will host a grand opening today – Wednesday, May 11 – from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Local officials and...
