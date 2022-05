DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be another “cool and clear” night as lows drop into the middle and upper 50s. Wednesday quickly climbs from the 50s to the 80s by late morning. We’ll likely top out in the upper 80s in Dothan, but outlying areas will be 2-3 degrees cooler just like they were today. Sunshine will prevail yet again.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO