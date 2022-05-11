Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Halper, Erica Hogan,, Michael Ruder, Cadwalader, Wickersham, Taft LLP
 2 days ago

Jason Halper and Erica Hogan are partners and Michael Ruder is special counsel at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP. This post is based on a Cadwalader memorandum by Mr. Halper, Ms. Hogan, Mr. Ruder, and Lauren Russo. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise...

How to to Prepare for the SEC’s Proposed Climate Disclosures Rules

U.S. civil rights enforcers warn employers against biased AI

The federal government said Thursday that artificial intelligence technology to screen new job candidates or monitor worker productivity can unfairly discriminate against people with disabilities, sending a warning to employers that the commonly used hiring tools could violate civil rights laws. The U.S. Justice Department and the Equal Employment Opportunity...
SEC Examination Division Focuses on ESG Investing

Kerry Berchem is partner and Charles Smith is a consultant at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. This post is based on their Akin Gump memorandum. On March 30, 2022, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Division of Examinations (the “Division”) released its 2022 examination priorities. The Division announced an enhanced focus on five “significant areas”: (i) private funds; (ii) environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) investing; (iii) standards of conduct, including Regulation Best Interest, fiduciary duty and Form CRS; (iv) information security and operational resiliency; and (v) emerging technologies and crypto-assets. In this post, we address the examinations related to ESG investing.
TechCrunch

Hikvision shares plummet after report that the Biden administration is considering more sanctions

The Financial Times reports that the sanctions would have “far-reaching consequences because companies and governments that deal with Hikvision … would risk violating U.S. sanctions.” According to the Financial Times, this would be the first time that the White House has imposed these kinds of sanctions on such a large company. The company is the world’s largest manufacturer of surveillance equipment.
Harvard Negotiation Master Class

What if you could negotiate at an even higher level? The Harvard Negotiation Master Class is designed for people like you: strong negotiators who want to become even better ones. Strictly limited to 60 participants who have completed a prior course in negotiation, this program offers unprecedented access to experts...
Fair Value Accounting Standards and Securities Litigation

Richard Mergenthaler is Associate Professor in Accounting at Penn State Smeal College of Business. This post is based on a recent paper by Mr. Mergenthaler; Musaib Ashraf, Assistant Professor of Accounting and Information Systems at Michigan State University Broad College of Business; Dain Donelson, Professor of Accounting at University of Iowa Tippie College of Business; and John McInnis, Professor of Accounting at the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business.
eenews.net

Biden admin defends solar probe, spurs industry outrage

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo sought to justify her department’s ongoing probe into new solar tariffs during a congressional hearing yesterday, prompting sharp attacks from renewable advocates. The Commerce preliminary probe, launched in March, is assessing whether to slap tariffs of 50 percent to 200 percent on solar panels and...
eenews.net

Wall Street faces key votes on new fossil fuel financing

Investors at four major U.S. banks will get the chance this week to tell the firms’ top brass what they think of the lenders’ continued financing of new fossil fuel production. Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Wells Fargo & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are scheduled...
Things may look shaky, but recession isn’t certainty

It feels to many as if the economy is all over the place. The stock market is sliding, and new Labor Department figures this week show soaring inflation slowed last month to an 8.3 percent rate while prices remained at a four-decade high. The Fed is aggressively raising interest rates to slow spending and bring down inflation. The most recent news for workers, on the other hand, has been good, with April unemployment at a low 3.6 percent amid solid job and wage growth. The big question on everyone’s mind: Are we headed toward recession? Jason Furman, Aetna Professor of the Practice of Economic Policy at Harvard Kennedy School and the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, spoke with the Gazette about the recent stock market instability and prospects for serious economic downturn. The interview has been edited for clarity and length.
pymnts

Doola Debuts US Banking for International Businesses

Doola, a business banking company, has debuted a new banking product for international businesses to be able to open a U.S. bank account remotely from anywhere, a press release said Thursday (May 12). There will be no U.S. Social Security number needed. Founders will be able to register an LLC,...
Reuters

India regulator proposes confidential 'pre-filing' of IPO documents

MUMBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - India's market regulator on Wednesday proposed allowing companies targeting stock market initial public offerings (IPOs) to submit a confidential "pre-filing" document, in an effort aimed at safeguarding their sensitive business information. The initial offer document will only need to be filed with the Securities and...
