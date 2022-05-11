4,900 people were injured in Astroworld tragedy, new filing reveals

A Dayton, Ohio woman and her husband have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Travis Scott and Live Nation after losing their unborn child following the 2021 Astroworld tragedy. According to a report from Rolling Stone, plaintiffs Shanazia Williamson and her husband Jarawd Owens were expecting a child when in attendance at the festival, which took place at NRG Park in Houston, Texas on November 5. According to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone, Williamson and Owens allege that, while at the festival, Williamson was “trampled and crushed resulting in horrific injuries and ultimately the death of her and Jarawd’s unborn child.” Pitchfork has reached out to representatives for Scott and Live Nation for further information and comment. Williamson and Owens’ attorneys declined to comment when reached by Pitchfork.

