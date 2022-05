The individual and cumulative impacts of seawalls have deteriorated Michigan’s inland lake water quality and habitat. Seawalls and hardened shorelines significantly degrade lakes by reflecting wave energy, eliminating shoreline habitat for fish and wildlife, promoting runoff of nutrients and pollutants, and degrading water quality. The most lake-friendly solution to protect your shoreline from erosion while enhancing inland lake water quality and habitat is using techniques called bioengineering. Bioengineering is an all-natural solution that uses plants, appropriately sized rocks, and woody structure to protect shorelines from erosion.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO