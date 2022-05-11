Deadlines near to apply to Wallace State health science programs

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — Deadlines are quickly approaching for students wishing to apply to most health science programs at Wallace State Community College for fall 2022 entry. Potential students should apply for general admission to Wallace State in advance of applying to specific health programs.

May 16 is the deadline to apply for the Nursing program, which is accepting applications for its traditional Associate Degree (ADN), Practical Nursing (PN), Mobility and UAB/WSCC Nursing Joint Enrollment, plus its newest option, the UAB/WSCC Joint Enrollment Mobility Nursing.

June 1 is the deadline for the remainder of the programs taking applications for fall 2022 admission.

Each program sets minimum guidelines students should meet to apply to the program, with most – but not all – requiring a minimum ACT and GPA as well as completion of prerequisite courses. Students may apply to more than one program, but it is suggested they apply to no more than three.

Programs accepting applications and their minimum requirements to apply include:

Dental Assisting requires a GPA of at least 2.3 and a minimum ACT of 16; pre-requisite courses should be completed before applying

Dental Hygiene requires a GPA of 2.5 and a minimum ACT of 18; pre-requisite courses should be completed before applying

Diagnostic Imaging requires a minimum ACT of 20; 2.5 GPA on pre-requisite courses that should be completed before applying

Diagnostic Medical Sonography requires a minimum GPA of 2.5 and a minimum ACT of 19; pre-requisite courses should be completed before applying

Emergency Medical Services requires the student be able to enroll in English 101 and Math 100 courses and a minimum ACT of 17

Health Information Technology requires a GPA of 2.5 and minimum ACT of 17; pre-requisite courses should be completed before applying

Medical Assistant requires a 2.0 GPA and a minimum ACT of 17; no pre-requisite courses are required

Medical Laboratory Technician requires a 2.5 GPA and a minimum ACT of 18; pre-requisite courses should be completed before applying; the two-semester Medical Lab Assistant option requires a 2.0 GPA, but an ACT score is not required

The AND/PN/Mobility options for Nursing require a minimum ACT of 18 to apply, a minimum GPA of 2.0 at native institution or 2.0 cumulative at institution from which the student is transferring and 2.5 GPA for nursing required academic courses. A minimum GPA of 2.5 high school cumulative from high school is required for students without prior college courses (GED will be used if applicable). The UAB/WSCC Nursing Joint Enrollment and Joint Enrollment Mobility require a minimum ACT of 20, a minimum cumulative 2.5 GPA on all college work as well as a 2.5 GPA on nursing required academic core courses. All academic courses must be complete before the application deadline. Joint Enrollment and Joint Enrollment Mobility students must be admitted to both UAB and WSCC.

Occupational Therapy Assistant requires a GPA of 2.5 and a minimum ACT of 20; pre-requisite courses should be completed before applying

Physical Therapist Assistant requires a GPA of 3.0 and a minimum ACT of 20; pre-requisite courses should be completed before applying

Polysomnographic (Sleep Lab) Technologist requires a 2.0 GPA and a minimum ACT of 17; no pre-requisite courses are required

Respiratory Therapy requires a GPA of 2.5 and a minimum ACT of 18; pre-requisite courses should be completed before applying

The Child Development program accepts new students each spring, with applications accepted Aug. 1 through Nov. 1.

To review Health Science programs, visit https://www.wallacestate.edu/ and click on the Programs link.

For more information about Wallace State Community College, visit https://www.wallacestate.edu/ or call 256-352-8000.