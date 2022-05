A Petition to Change Name of Adult has been filed by Jahmahl William Gallaway of Boston, MA requesting that the court enter a Decree changing their name to:. Any person may appear for purposes of objecting to the petition by filing an appearance at: Suffolk Probate and Family Court before 10:00 a.m. on the return day of 05/26/2022. This is NOT a hearing date, but a deadline by which you must file a written appearance if you object to this proceeding.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO