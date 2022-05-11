ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedarburg, WI

Registrations taken for second Rotary Ride

By Ozaukee Press Editorials
ozaukeepress.com
 2 days ago

The second annual Rotary Ride sponsored by the Cedarburg-Grafton Rotary Club will be held May 21. Bike routes of 10,...

ozaukeepress.com

dailybadgerbulletin.com

KSFCA holding Kids Fish N’ Fun at Anderson Park pool | News

The Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association will hold a Kids Fish N’ Fun event at Anderson Pond, adjacent to the Anderson Park Pool, from 9 am to noon Saturday. The aim is to introduce families to the sport of fishing and educate children about the environment. The event is...
KENOSHA, WI
WausauPilot

Weird Wisconsin history on next ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – Wisconsin’s storied history goes well beyond the facts outlined in high school history books. From architectural myths to hidden tunnels, supernatural creatures to secret societies, the state is home to a wide range of local legends and lore. At 10 a.m. May 13, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert is joined by Marathon County Historical Society Archivist Ben Clark, Chippewa Valley Museum Archivist Jodi Kiffmeyer and Kerry Bloedorn, director of Rhinelander’s Pioneer Park Historical Complex for a look at our region’s unusual history and stories from long ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
ozaukeepress.com

Riveredge to host birdathon, bandathon

Riveredge is holding its annual Birdathon Bandathon from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 14. The event invites avian aficionados to experience the outdoors from a bird’s eye view, offering three options to participate. Participants may bird on your own with a self-guided stroll along the Riveredge trails anytime...
SAUKVILLE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Here’s Milwaukee Boat Line’s 2022 Concert Cruise lineup

Despite the dozens of festivals, block parties, and weekly outdoor music series taking place on Milwaukee soil every summer, Milwaukee Boat Line sees fit to extend the city’s celebratory spirit to the water with its annual Concert Cruise series. Every Friday night between early June and the end of August, a variety of Wisconsin bands board the Vista King to perform on the lake vessel’s poop deck while the beer and pre-mixed margaritas flow liberally from 9-11 p.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Dream Social Lounge Planned for King Drive

A new bar and entertainment venue, Dream Lounge Social, is planned for N. Martin Luther King Dr. just north of Downtown. The new bar would take over the space at 1806 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. that most recently housed Triple OT Sports Bar. Owner Amy Tucker, who lives...
MILWAUKEE, WI
City
Cedarburg, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee dine and dasher wanted, dozen restaurants hit

MILWAUKEE - A man's photo is circulating on social media after dozens of establishments have fallen victim to him walking out on tabs. A bartender at Brown Bottle says this man is dangerous. Brown Bottle is one of the dozens of places this man walked out of without paying. One...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

4 things to do in Milwaukee this weekend

1. Traveling beer garden is back (other beer gardens, too) The first of the season’s Traveling Beer Gardens in Milwaukee County Parks camps out starting this week in Juneau Park, with Sprecher craft beer and hard sodas, cider, wine, non-alcoholic beverages and more. The stop at Juneau Park, the first of 10 in the parks this summer, runs through May 30. Traveling Beer Garden hours are 5 to 9 pm weekdays, 11 am to 9 pm Saturdays and Sundays. (Note: Many of the Milwaukee area’s freestanding beer gardens are already open for the season, including those in Whitnall, Estabrook, South Shore and Hubbard Park. Also: The beer garden at The Landing in Hoyt Park opens May 13.) Info: travelingbeergardens .com.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Principal, dean of students camp out on roof of high school

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University High School's principal spent the night on the roof of the school. Principal Jeff Monday and the dean of students came down Thursday. "Our students, this was their idea, and we were willing to do it," Monday said. The administrators made a promise that if...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Hidden gem: Sir James Pub in Port Washington

It doesn’t matter if you visited Sir James Pub in Port Washington five days ago or five years ago, owner Jason Rabus will remember what you drank the last time you were there. “We joke that our bar is like 'Cheers' except we may not know your name. But...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Park to host breakfast

The Ansay Welcome Center at Harrington Beach State Park will host the annual pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, June 5. Admission to state parks is free on June 4 and 5 so no sticker is needed. The breakfast is free but donations will be accepted. For...
ADVOCACY
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Elkhorn farmer's sudden death leads to outpouring of generosity

ELKHORN, Wis. - A Walworth County farmer's sudden passing left his wife with this year's crops and no way to plant them. But friends were not about to let those crops go to waste. The Rieck's farm has been in the family for more than 100 years. They plan some...
ELKHORN, WI
rejournals.com

Stan Johnson Company closes sale of strip center in Milwaukee market

Stan Johnson Company has completed the sale of a multi-tenant strip center at 160 West Town Square Way in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. The Shoppes at Drexel totals 10,351 square feet and is fully leased to five tenants. Stan Johnson Company’s Ronnie Givargis represented the seller, a New York-based individual investor.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Dine & dasher hits at least a dozen Milwaukee businesses

MILWAUKEE — At least a dozen Milwaukee bars and restaurants say the same man is running out on his bill. Police have not arrested or charged the man, so WISN 12 is not naming him or showing his face. The Bottle, Tenuta's Italian Restaurant, Steny's Tavern and Grill, Flannery's,...
MILWAUKEE, WI

