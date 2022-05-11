Fallen police officers honored on May 13

MILWAUKEE, WI – On Tuesday, May, 10, 2022, at approximately 8:21 p.m., Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) officers responded to a “Subject with a Gun” complaint on the 3000 block of N. 24th Place. Upon arrival, officers encountered an armed individual who fled on foot from the officers. The officers pursued the individual on foot, onto the 2800 block of N. 23rd Street, verbally identified themselves and gave numerous verbal commands for the individual to stop. The suspect turned and discharged a firearm at the officers who, after being fired upon, returned fire. It is unknown if the individual was struck by gunfire as he eluded apprehension. The officers were not injured during the gunfire exchange.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO