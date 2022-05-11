ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Washington, WI

Fallen police officers honored on May 13

By Ozaukee Press Editorials
 2 days ago

A ceremony honoring fallen law enforcement officers will be...

Urban Milwaukee

Subject Shoots at Milwaukee Police Officers

MILWAUKEE, WI – On Tuesday, May, 10, 2022, at approximately 8:21 p.m., Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) officers responded to a “Subject with a Gun” complaint on the 3000 block of N. 24th Place. Upon arrival, officers encountered an armed individual who fled on foot from the officers. The officers pursued the individual on foot, onto the 2800 block of N. 23rd Street, verbally identified themselves and gave numerous verbal commands for the individual to stop. The suspect turned and discharged a firearm at the officers who, after being fired upon, returned fire. It is unknown if the individual was struck by gunfire as he eluded apprehension. The officers were not injured during the gunfire exchange.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

48th and Center shooting, Milwaukee man injured: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot near 48th and Center on the city's north side Wednesday, May 11. Police said the shooting happened just before noon. The victim, 32, went to the hospital for treatment. What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police are seeking unknown...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Infant killed in Milwaukee crash, driver gets 15 years in prison

MILWAUKEE - Christopher Barnes, the Milwaukee man charged in a 2021 crash that left an infant girl dead, was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Barnes, 36, pleaded guilty to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon in February; as part of plea negotiations, other charges were dismissed.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

US 45 closed in Racine County following pursuit, 1 in custody

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff’s Office closed down US 45 from HWY 20 to HWY K on Thursday, May 12 to assist the Oak Creek Police Department and the Franklin Police Department in the investigation of a pursuit that ended on US-45/N. Raynor Avenue. One person...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Silver Alert: South Milwaukee woman with dementia missing

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 61-year-old South Milwaukee woman who authorities say has dementia – and walked away from her residence near 9th and Clark Avenue on Thursday morning, May 12. The alert indicates Ada Velazquez has the ability to walk long...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide, 2nd man sentenced for 2019 shooting

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was sentenced to 24 years in prison for a fatal shooting near 45th and Wright in 2019. Joe Bohannon, 25, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury as part of a plea negotiation. Other charges were dismissed. In March, 25-year-old Shantrell Coleman...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Navy sailor killed in West Allis protecting friend, family says

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police are looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing a 19-year-old sailor early Sunday morning, May 8. The family of Phoenix Castanon says he died while trying to protect a friend. "He was laying right there, with his head facing that way,"...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide, 14-year-old killed

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday, May 11 at approximately 6:30 p.m. The victim, a 14-year-old Milwaukee boy, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the teen on Thursday as Heavion Scott. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee missing man found safe

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police announced Wednesday night that a man who had been missing since 3:30 a.m. was found safe. Police said Londyn Alvarez left his home near 12th and Euclid, and there were concerns because he has a medical condition. Again, he has been found safe. Thank you for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
US News and World Report

2 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Interstate in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two people are dead in a wrong-way crash on the interstate in Milwaukee. Sheriff's officials say a driver going north in the southbound lanes of I-43/94 collided with another vehicle about 2 a.m. Wednesday. The southbound lanes were closed for about five hours. Investigators have not...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Shoplifting suspect struck, killed in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK, Wis. — A man suspected of running from a retail theft at Menards was struck and killed Tuesday afternoon in Oak Creek. Witnesses told WISN 12 the man was hit while running across South 27th Street and West Sycamore Avenue. Matthew Cruz, 41, of Milwaukee, was pronounced...
OAK CREEK, WI
WISN

Motorcyclist killed in Milwaukee crash

MILWAUKEE — A 56-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash between a car and a motorcycle, police said. It happened about 3:05 p.m. at Appleton and Hampton avenues. The vehicle was making a left turn and collided with a motorcyclist. The operator of the motorcycle was taken...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Racine County Eye

Police: Man displayed a gun to scare off tailgating car on I-94

Racine County Sheriff’s deputies say a man who thought he was being threatened by a tailgating car displayed a handgun to scare the other driver. James Fiegel was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with one misdemeanor count each of displaying a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. If convicted, he faces up to a year in jail and/or up to $11,000 in fines.
RACINE COUNTY, WI

