Recently the depravity of a person who shot an eagle made headlines in our state. What explains the lack of headlines about the depravity of building a windfarm near the Lake Michigan flyway in Sheboygan County? Why the silence about how the tips of those huge windmill propellers, moving at speeds of 125 to 180 mph in a brisk wind, treat passing birds like golf balls on a driving range? Is it just that a single American eagle is a tragedy, but that of thousands is just a statistic?

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO