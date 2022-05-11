ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Postural behavior recognition of captive nocturnal animals based on deep learning: a case study of Bengal slow loris

By Yujie Lei
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe precise identification of postural behavior plays a crucial role in evaluation of animal welfare and captive management. Deep learning technology has been widely used in automatic behavior recognition of wild and domestic fauna species. The Asian slow loris is a group of small, nocturnal primates with a distinctive locomotion mode,...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Image registration method using representative feature detection and iterative coherent spatial mapping for infrared medical images with flat regions

In the registration of medical images, nonrigid registration targets, images with large displacement caused by different postures of the human body, and frequent variations in image intensity due to physiological phenomena are substantial problems that make medical images less suitable for intensity-based image registration modes. These problems also greatly increase the difficulty and complexity of feature detection and matching for feature-based image registration modes. This research introduces an automatic image registration algorithm for infrared medical images that offers the following benefits: effective detection of feature points in flat regions (cold patterns) that appear due to changes in the human body's thermal patterns, improved mismatch removal through coherent spatial mapping for improved feature point matching, and large-displacement optical flow for optimal transformation. This method was compared with various classical gold standard image registration methods to evaluate its performance. The models were compared for the three key steps of the registration process-feature detection, feature point matching, and image transformation-and the results are presented visually and quantitatively. The results demonstrate that the proposed method outperforms existing methods in all tasks, including in terms of the features detected, uniformity of feature points, matching accuracy, and control point sparsity, and achieves optimal image transformation. The performance of the proposed method with four common image types was also evaluated, and the results verify that the proposed method has a high degree of stability and can effectively register medical images under a variety of conditions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Blue LED-pumped intense short-wave infrared luminescence based on Cr-Yb-co-doped phosphors

The growing demand for spectroscopy applications in the areas of agriculture, retail and healthcare has led to extensive research on infrared light sources. The ability of phosphors to absorb blue light from commercial LED and convert the excitation energy into long-wavelength infrared luminescence is crucial for the design of cost-effective and high-performance phosphor-converted infrared LEDs. However, the lack of ideal blue-pumped short-wave infrared (SWIR) phosphors with an emission peak longer than 900"‰nm greatly limits the development of SWIR LEDs using light converter technology. Here we have developed a series of SWIR-emitting materials with high luminescence efficiency and excellent thermal stability by co-doping Cr3+-Yb3+ ion pairs into Lu0.2Sc0.8BO3 host materials. Benefitting from strong light absorption of Cr3+ in the blue waveband and very efficient Cr3+â†’Yb3+ energy transfer, the as-synthesized Lu0.2Sc0.8BO3:Cr3+,Yb3+ phosphor emits intense SWIR light in the 900"“1200"‰nm from Yb3+ under excitation with blue light at ~460"‰nm. The optimized phosphor presents an internal quantum yield of 73.6% and the SWIR luminescence intensity at 100"‰Â°C can still keep 88.4% of the starting value at 25"‰Â°C. SWIR LED prototype device based on Lu0.2Sc0.8BO3:Cr3+,Yb3+ phosphor exhibits exceptional luminescence performance, delivering SWIR radiant power of 18.4"‰mW with 9.3% of blue-to-SWIR power conversion efficiency and 5.0% of electricity-to-SWIR light energy conversion efficiency at 120"‰mA driving current. Moreover, under the illumination of high-power SWIR LED, covert information identification and night vision lighting have been realized, demonstrating a very bright prospect for practical applications.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Mitochondrial base editor induces substantial nuclear off-target mutations

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. DddA-derived cytosine base editors (DdCBEs), which are fusions of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Alternating twisted multilayer graphene: generic partition rules, double flat bands, and orbital magnetoelectric effect

Recently the alternating twisted trilayer graphene is discovered to exhibit unconventional superconductivity, which motivates us to study the electronic structures and possible correlation effects for this class of alternating twisted multilayer graphene (ATMG) systems. In this work we consider generic ATMG systems with M-L-N stacking configurations, in which the M (L) graphene layers and the L (N) layers are twisted by an angle Î¸ (âˆ’Î¸). Based on analysis from a simplified kâ‹…p model approach, we derive generic partition rules for the low-energy electronic structures, which exhibit various band dispersions including two pairs of flat bands and flat bands co-existing with various gapless Fermionic excitations. For a mirror-symmetric ATMG system with doubled flat bands, we further find that Coulomb interactions may drive the system into a state with intertwined electric polarization and orbital magnetization orders, which can exhibit an interaction-driven orbital magnetoelectric effect.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengal#Deep Learning#Animal Behavior#Science And Technology#Asian
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Interesting Engineering

China's Tianwen-1 just uncovered evidence of ancient liquid water on Mars

Mars, the smaller, redder, and colder cousin of Earth, most probably had a wet history. Scientists have long hypothesized that, with liquid water flowing on its surface for more than a billion years, Mars formerly had oceans, continents, and a dense atmosphere. And new data and observations are uncovering more about its fascinating past while also raising new questions about the tantalizing possibility of life on Mars.
ASTRONOMY
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The mantle structure below petit-spot volcanoes

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 110 (2022) Cite this article. Petit-spot volcanoes provide a unique opportunity to directly examine the structure and geochemical composition of the lithospheric and asthenospheric mantle beneath the subducting oceanic crust. Currently, petit-spot volcanos-formed in response to the flexure of subducting oceanic plates-are known to exist off the Japan, Java, Chile and Mariana trenches, however, the difficulties associated with detecting them leaves the possibility that they may be more widespread along outer rise of plates. Investigation of the lavas and xenolithic material erupted from petit-spot volcanos has suggested that the suboceanic lithosphere is largely metasomatized by numerous ascending petit-spot melts. This somewhat contradicts previous understanding which indicated that the oceanic lithosphere has a depleted mantle composition. The ultimate source and geodynamic processes that lead to the formation of petit-spot melts remain ambiguous, however, possibilities include that the lavas originate from incipient asthenospheric carbonatitic or carbonated silicate melts that are characteristically depleted in zirconium and hafnium. Typical geochemical trends in petit-spot lava fields off Japan trench indicate elemental partitioning through the immiscible separation of carbonate and silicate melts.
EARTH SCIENCE
Space.com

A giant asteroid safely zoomed past us overnight

A building-sized asteroid whizzed by our planet overnight into Monday (May 9) and at a very safe distance, just like all the other giant space rocks we know of. The asteroid, known officially as 467460 (2006 JF42), came within 14 Earth-moon distances of our planet, according to data from the Center for Near Earth Object Studies at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. In real terms, that's roughly 3.5 million miles (5.7 million kilometers) from our planet.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Transcriptomic mapping uncovers Purkinje neuron plasticity driving learning

Cellular diversification is critical for specialized functions of the brain including learning and memory1. Single-cell RNAÂ sequencing facilitates transcriptomic profiling of distinct major types of neuron2,3,4, but the divergence of transcriptomic profiles within a neuronal population and their link to function remain poorly understood. Here we isolate nuclei tagged5 in specific cell types followed by single-nucleus RNA sequencing to profile Purkinje neurons and map their responses to motor activity and learning. We find that two major subpopulations of Purkinje neurons, identified by expression of theÂ genes Aldoc and Plcb4, bear distinct transcriptomic features. Plcb4+, but not Aldoc+, Purkinje neurons exhibit robust plasticity of gene expression in mice subjected to sensorimotor and learning experience. In vivo calcium imaging and optogenetic perturbation reveal that Plcb4+ Purkinje neurons have a crucial role in associative learning. Integrating single-nucleus RNAÂ sequencing datasets with weighted gene co-expressionÂ network analysis uncovers a learning gene module that includes components of FGFR2 signalling in Plcb4+ Purkinje neurons. Knockout of Fgfr2 in Plcb4+ Purkinje neurons in mice using CRISPR disrupts motor learning. Our findings define how diversification of Purkinje neurons is linked to their responses in motor learning and provide a foundation for understanding their differential vulnerability to neurological disorders.
SCIENCE

