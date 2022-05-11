Postural behavior recognition of captive nocturnal animals based on deep learning: a case study of Bengal slow loris

In the registration of medical images, nonrigid registration targets, images with large displacement caused by different postures of the human body, and frequent variations in image intensity due to physiological phenomena are substantial problems that make medical images less suitable for intensity-based image registration modes. These problems also greatly increase the difficulty and complexity of feature detection and matching for feature-based image registration modes. This research introduces an automatic image registration algorithm for infrared medical images that offers the following benefits: effective detection of feature points in flat regions (cold patterns) that appear due to changes in the human body's thermal patterns, improved mismatch removal through coherent spatial mapping for improved feature point matching, and large-displacement optical flow for optimal transformation. This method was compared with various classical gold standard image registration methods to evaluate its performance. The models were compared for the three key steps of the registration process-feature detection, feature point matching, and image transformation-and the results are presented visually and quantitatively. The results demonstrate that the proposed method outperforms existing methods in all tasks, including in terms of the features detected, uniformity of feature points, matching accuracy, and control point sparsity, and achieves optimal image transformation. The performance of the proposed method with four common image types was also evaluated, and the results verify that the proposed method has a high degree of stability and can effectively register medical images under a variety of conditions.

