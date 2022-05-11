ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NeuroMechFly: an integrative simulation testbed for studying Drosophila behavioral control

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeuromechanical simulations enable the study of how interactions between organisms and their physical surroundings give rise to behavior. NeuroMechFly is an open-source neuromechanical model of adult Drosophila, with data-driven morphological biorealism that enables a synergistic cross-talk between computational and experimental neuroscience. The problem. Disentangling how complex neural dynamics, musculoskeletal...

#Robot#Insect#Testbed#Drosophila#Fruit Fly#Neuromechanical
