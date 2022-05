Their Third Consecutive Year on the List, Pactera EDGE is Recognized as a Top 2 Leader in the IT and Data vertical. REDMOND, Wash., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pactera EDGE, a leading global digital and technology services provider, today announced they have again been named to the Nimdzi 100 List which annually honors the top 100 largest Language Service Providers (LSP), globally. On this year's list, Pactera EDGE was called out as a leader specifically for its IT and Data Services strengths thanks largely to its technological advances in AI Localization and democratization of AI. Overall, Pactera EDGE ranked 14th globally and 6th in the US. This is the third consecutive year that Pactera EDGE has been recognized on the Nimdzi list.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO