Spring 2022: Racial Justice

By Liz Derias, Kad Smith
 2 days ago

Going Pro-Black: What Would a Pro-Black Sector Sound,...

Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
Daily Mail

I was accused of being a black voice for white supremacy when I questioned the legitimacy of the biggest BLM charity. Now that it's been exposed as a fraud their corporate backers owe us all an apology, writes KIRA DAVIS

Kira Davis is host of the podcast 'Just Listen to Yourself with Kira Davis'. Black Lives Matter is a fraud and any corporation who has thrown in with them should immediately rescind their associations and possibly even their donations. Even the liberal media cannot spin the latest damning report of...
Fox News

Wilfred Reilly: Black Lives Matter Has Led To A 63% Jump In Black Fatal Homicides

Wilfred Reilly, associate professor of political science at Kentucky State University joined Brian Kilmeade and discussed the increase in black homicide since the Black Lives Matter movement started. Reilly pointed out how in 2014 there were about 6,000 black homicides and after the Ferguson riots and the “Ferguson effect” that jumped to little under 8,000. Then last year, Reilly said there was about 9,900 recorded black murders. The effect of the Black Lives Matter movement has accounted for a jump of 63 % in black fatal homicides and Reilly calls out people like Ben Crump for drastically over inflating the number of unarmed black men shot by the police for fueling the BLM movement. Reilly also spoke about how Critical Race theory is nothing like the Civil Rights movement. Reilly believes most people, regardless of race and class truly want to help one another and it is CRT and BLM that are saying that if a white person wants to help the poor they are doing it for some crooked, manipulative reason.
NBC News

Black churches urged to fight anti-LGBTQ state laws

Black religious leaders and advocates are urging church members to signal support for the LGBTQ community as anti-LGBTQ legislation rises throughout the U.S. Advocates highlighted the need to pass bipartisan federal legislation that protects religious liberty and LGBTQ rights in a virtual panel last week. State legislators have proposed at least 238 bills that would limit the rights of LGBTQ people just this year.
NewsBreak
Society
blavity.com

The Legal Defense Fund's National Equal Justice Awards Dinner Was A Full-Circle Moment For Nikole Hannah-Jones

Beautiful Black folks dressed to the nines, socializing, eating hors d’oeuvres and drinking fabulous cocktails — a lavish scene with New York City as the background, framed by the large floor-to-ceiling windows of the venue. For a select few in attendance, this luxe celebration was earned through many years of hard work, leadership, setbacks and even discrimination.
