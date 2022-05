(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- PEAK Performances at Montclair State University has announced its 2022-2023 season, a series of works confronting a world of chaotic imbalance, acknowledging that only by facing the past and present can we move into the future. With community as a bedrock theme of their works and a fundamental element of many of their practices, featured artists often call on the collective to unveil unseen truths and transformative possibilities—with vivid and radical vocabularies of movement, language, and artistic expression. The season speaks to the organization’s consistent introduction of audiences into the imaginations of some of the world’s boldest international and American artists. The insight, provocation, curiosity, and beauty they find within these visions can expand their understanding of their world.

