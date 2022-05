“Every resident deserves to live in a town they can be proud of,” said Jeff Siegler, who presented “Pride and Apathy” at the Chautauqua Theater on Baldwin Avenue, Thursday, May 5. Siegler worked as the Ohio Main Street Coordinator for more than nine years and has helped several Ohio State Downtown Districts become revitalized. The presentation, part of the celebration of National Preservation Month this May, was sponsored by Main Street DeFuniak Springs, in partnership with the City of DeFuniak Springs Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA).

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO