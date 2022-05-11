ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

OHA Supports Ban on Flavored Tobacco

By Heather Roberts
kbnd.com
 2 days ago

SALEM, OR -- The FDA appears poised to ban menthol cigarettes and all flavored cigars. Oregon Deputy State Health Officer Dr. Tom Jeanne supports the move, saying flavors are generally used to attract new, young smokers. "We know...

kbnd.com

Comments / 0

Related
kbnd.com

Summer Drought, Fire Outlook Shows Little Change

CORVALLIS, OR -- Despite recent rain and snow, parts of Oregon continue to struggle under drought conditions. State Climatologist Larry O'Neill says it's a tale of two Oregons, "This late snow and rain that we got and cooler temperatures actually substantially changed some of the drought outlooks for parts of the state, mostly in western Oregon and in northern Oregon around the counties that border the Columbia River Basin. That is really good news right now. But what that does is kind of exacerbates that we have current drought conditions that are part of the last three years of drought in Central Oregon, specifically around Crook County and Deschutes, and then going down into Klamath County and the Klamath Basin." He adds, "The US Army Corps of Engineer projects in the Willamette Valley are doing very well and most surprisingly, it’s down into southwest Oregon. So, Lost Creek and Applegate are actually seeing very healthy in-flows." But, he says the rest of the state isn't fairing as well, "On the other hand, when you go into Eastern and Central Oregon, conditions have not improved materially. Things in the Prineville and Ochoco, Bowman Dam systems, those are still near historical levels."
OREGON STATE
kbnd.com

Bend PD Seeks Advisory Council Applicants

BEND, OR -- Bend Police continues to accept applications for the Chief’s Advisory Council. Chief Mike Krantz says it’s similar to committees the department has looked to for input over the last 18 years, "It’s a advisory council to the police chief, obviously - to the command of the police department. And, its goal is to have community people give input to the chief of police on issues from the community’s perspective."
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Gunnels Poised To Take Over As Deschutes Co. D.A.

BEND, OR -- As campaigns head into the home stretch, one local race appears already decided. With only one person running for Deschutes County District Attorney, it seems Steve Gunnels will replace John Hummel as DA. Hummel says it means six months of training and transition before Gunnels takes over, "The last few transitions in the DA’s office, here in Deschutes County, hasve not been smooth. When Mike Dugan went out it was pretty contentious with his challenger, and when I came in it was a little contentious with the person I replaced. So, this is going to be smooth; it’s going to be done right."
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
kbnd.com

No Back-Up Plan if RPD Bond Fails

REDMOND, OR -- Redmond’s Police Chief says there is no “plan B” if a $40 million bond does not get voter approval next week. Chief Devin Lewis tells KBND News his department has far outgrown its current building, "It was built on 1.1 acres, it only has 16 secure parking spots and it was built in the late 90s for 36 employees. We have over 60 employees now, so we’ve almost doubled our staffing size. The population of Redmond has almost tripled in that amount of time." He says evidence is housed in various locations around the city and they’ve delayed hiring in the past because there isn’t enough parking.
REDMOND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
kbnd.com

FBI Warns of Summer Travel Scams

PORTLAND, OR -- The FBI is warning travelers of increasing scam activity as we approach warmer weather. They say fraudsters know we’re all desperate to get outside and out of town, "Travel scams come in many forms: emails, cold calls, social media, even submit or play-to-win drawings." Experts suggest...
PORTLAND, OR
kbnd.com

Bend Property Used In Real Estate Scam

PORTLAND, OR -- A Portland man will serve 18 months in federal prison for using a house he didn’t own as collateral for a new loan. Federal prosecutors say Alireza Zamanizadeh filed a quitclaim deed in Deschutes County to transfer a Bend property to his business for one dollar. He then forged the owner’s signature on a statement verifying the transfer, which allowed him to secure a loan for $316,092.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

College Softball

IN NAIA SOFTBALL, THE NATIONAL REGIONALS ARE SET TO BEGIN MONDAY, AND CASCADE COLLEGIATE CONFERENCE CHAMPION OREGON TECH TAKES ON COTTEY COLLEGE OF MISSOURI IN ONE OPENING ROUND GAME, WHILE WILLIAM-JESSUP PLAYS (rye-oh) RIO GRANDE OF OHIO. SOUTHERN OREGON, THE DEFENDING NATIONAL CHAMPIONS WHO WERE KNOCKED OUT OF THE LEAGUE...
MEDFORD, OR
kbnd.com

DCSO Searches For Armed Suspect

REDMOND, OR -- Deschutes County Deputies are looking for a man they say ran from a northeast Redmond traffic stop late Wednesday night. The search prompted Deschutes County 911 to send emergency alerts to people living around NE 5th and Maple, warning of a possibly armed suspect in the area.
REDMOND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oha#Flavored Tobacco#Big Tobacco#Tobacco Industry#Tobacco Products#Salem
kbnd.com

College Baseball

IN COLLEGE BALL, OREGON STATE BLANKED THE UNIVERSITY OF PORTLAND IN A NON-LEAGUE GAME IN CORVALLIS LAST NIGHT, 4-TO-NOTHING. THE BEAVERS HEAD TO TUCSON FRIDAY OWNING THE PAC-12 LEAGUE AND FACING THE WILDCATS IN A 3-GAME SERIES. MEANTIME, OREGON DROPPED THEIR 6TH-STRAIGHT GAME AS U-C SAN DIEGO QUIETED THE DUCKS,...
CORVALLIS, OR
kbnd.com

High School Baseball

ON THE PREP BASEBALL DIAMOND YESTERDAY, SUMMIT AND MT. VIEW PLAYED AN EXTRA INNING, BUT IN THE STORM ERUPTED FOR 6-RUNS IN THE 8TH INNING TO DEFEAT THE COUGARS, 8-2. THE WIN GIVES SUMMIT A FULL GAME LEAD OVER BEND FOR THE 'MOUNTAIN VALLEY CONFERENCE' WITH JUST TWO GAMES TO PLAY IN THE REGULAR SEASON, AND TODAY BEND TRAVELS TO MEET SOUTH SALEM.
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy