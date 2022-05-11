ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Study Finds Persistent Viral Shedding of COVID-19 Is Associated with Delirium and Six-Month Mortality in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

By Northwestern Medicine
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Chicago, IL – A new Northwestern Medicine study published in GeroScience sought to determine the prevalence, risk factors and significance of persistent viral shedding in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The Northwestern Medicine Neuro COVID-19 research team discovered patients who continued to test positive more than 14 days after their initial...

Doctor explains possible cause of surge in COVID-19 positivity rates

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rate of COVID-19 deaths has dropped significantly in the last few months. However, despite vaccination efforts and natural immunity, patients are still testing positive for the virus, and infections across the country are...
Outpatient Joint Replacement Surgery Benefits Patients

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Outpatient surgery may be an option for people who are having their hips, knees or other joints replaced. It is part of a trend in orthopedic surgery to move total joint arthroplasty, commonly known as joint replacement, from inpatient to outpatient surgery. Patients benefit from the shorter hospital stay, and they are more satisfied recovering at home.
FSU researchers use AI to prompt older adults' participation in research

Newswise — In a new study, Florida State University researchers explore the challenges of recruiting and retaining older adults to participate in research. The study also marks the first step of a broad, interdisciplinary FSU effort to increasingly use artificial intelligence in research. In the study, published in The...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: State Cases Jump, COVID Pill Treatment Questions

Coronavirus cases in Illinois are continuing an upward trend as officials say they expect things to climb even higher. Plus, new questions surround Pfizer's anti-COVID pill treatment. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Illinois COVID Stats: Cases Up Nearly 30% in Last Week,...
Penn Medicine and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Launch Multi-Million Dollar Joint Initiative to Improve Health and Wellbeing in West and Southwest Philadelphia Neighborhoods with Greenspaces, Career Training, and Community Environmental Grants

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA— The Penn Urban Health Lab, along with 13 community and faith-based organizations, will launch Deeply Rooted, a community-driven program to promote health equity and environmental justice in Black and brown neighborhoods in West and Southwest Philadelphia. Named Deeply Rooted to convey the depth, strength, and scope of the work, this initiative will increase greenspace through greening of over 1,000 vacant lots, planting more than 1,000 trees and building miniparks designed by the community. In addition, it will provide community residents and organizations with mini-grants to promote environmental justice initiatives and support nature-based career development. Penn Medicine and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s (CHOP) Healthier Together Initiativeare the initial funders for Deeply Rooted, while the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society serves as the lead strategic greenspace implementation partner.
COVID Incubation Period: How Long Should You Quarantine and When Are You Contagious?

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise across Chicago and the city's top doctor said the trend will likely continue in coming weeks, sparking questions from concerned residents. Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, says that the city's positivity rate has soared to nearly 5% in recent weeks, and she expects metrics to continue to rise in the coming days.
Chicago infectious disease specialist says to mask indoors

Twelve percent of U.S. counties are at medium risk for COVID-19. In the Chicago area, nearly all counties have reached this level. This comes as the White House is warning the country could see 100 million COVID infections this fall and winter. Reset gets the latest public health guidance from...
Rising income inequality linked to Americans' declining health

Newswise — COLUMBUS, Ohio – Rising levels of income inequality in the United States may be one reason that the health of Americans has been declining in recent decades, new research suggests. The study found that the level of income inequality that Americans experienced as children was linked...
Evanston reaches 'High' COVID-19 transmission level

Evanston’s COVID-19 community risk level has reached the “High” transmission level, the city announced Thursday. The metric is based on COVID-19 positivity rates per 100,000 residents. The transmission level measurement guidelines were announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in February ahead of state and...
WHOI scientists receive 2022 Simons Early Career Investigator in Marine Microbial Ecology and Evolution Awards

Newswise — Woods Hole, MA (May 12, 2022) – Two Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution scientists have received prestigious Simons Early Career Investigator in Marine Microbial Ecology and Evolution Awards. Maria Pachiadaki and Harriet Alexander are both assistant scientists at WHOI, focusing on different aspects of microbial ecology. Microbes...
COVID-19 Cases Continue To Rise In Illinois

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Illinois. Health officials say the state is averaging nearly 54-hundred cases of the coronavirus per day over the last week. That is an increase of almost 29-percent from the previous week.
Future Physicians at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine and New Jersey Communities to Benefit from $1 Million Gift to School's Human Dimension Program

Newswise — Nutley, NJ – May 10, 2022 – A $1 million gift to the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine from Roger and Carin Ehrenberg will support the school’s Human Dimension program, which benefits both medical students and New Jersey communities. A three-year course, the Human Dimension program provides service-learning experiences and an integrated curriculum for medical students in which they come to understand the many Determinants of Health, including personal, economic and environmental determinants that greatly impact health.
Missing UIC Student Natally Brookson Found Dead; Boyfriend Still Missing

CITYWIDE — A body found in Lake Michigan earlier this month has been identified as that of University of Illinois at Chicago student Natally Brookson, who friends said went missing last month. Brookson, 22, was last seen April 30 at work at the Friedman Place, a supportive living community...
Wendy Wood Incoming President-Elect of Association for Psychological Science

John T. Jost and Ayanna Thomas Elected to Board of Directors as Members-at-Large. Newswise — Wendy Wood, provost professor of psychology and business at the University of Southern California, has been elected to serve as President-Elect of the Association for Psychological Science (APS). She will begin her three-year term—first as President-Elect, then President, and finally Immediate Past President—on June 1, following the APS 2022 Annual Convention in Chicago, Illinois, May 26 to 29.
SLAC's superconducting X-ray laser reaches operating temperature colder than outer space

Newswise — Menlo Park, Calif. — Nestled 30 feet underground in Menlo Park, California, a half-mile-long stretch of tunnel is now colder than most of the universe. It houses a new superconducting particle accelerator, part of an upgrade project to the Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS) X-ray free-electron laser at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.
