Let’s get this out of the way—yes, Lake Oswego is among the very wealthiest of Oregon communities, with a median household income that’s at the tippity-top of the metro area. Yes, swimming and boating in the namesake lake is restricted to city residents, and the center of a messy legal battle to broaden access. And yes, in the summer of 2020, an East Indian family that placed a “Silence Supports Police Violence” sign in their window received a pointed—and anonymous—note from a neighbor requesting its removal so their street could remain, “a quiet and safe place we wanted to return to after being at work.”

18 HOURS AGO