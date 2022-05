As a Bendite, car camping holds a special place in my heart. Growing up in Bend provides many fond memories of contacting friends, loading up the car and driving until we found a suitable place to sit around a fire and rest our heads. Car camping is more accessible because all you really need is either a car you can convert into a bed, or at least a car that can get you and your tent to the right camping spot; no need for any sewage, water or electrical hook ups for costly RVs, let alone a backpack and lightweight gear for backpacking. This summer, explore Central Oregon and consider spending the night at one of these campgrounds, all located within a ninety-minute drive of Bend.

BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO