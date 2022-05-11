Mondelez to sell Trident and Dentyne gum brands in America; cites decline in chewers

Mondelez has decided to get rid of its gum business in North America and parts of Europe, reasoning that the number of gum chewers has gone down during the COVID-19 pandemic

The major candy and snack maker announced it will distance itself from its gum properties, including Trident and Dentyne, according to CNN Business

Instead, Mondelez has bet business will be better for its chocolate and baked goods, like Oreos, Chips Ahoy, and Toblerone, which has seen a spike during the pandemic.

The company has just started looking for a buyer and there's no timeline yet for a sale, a spokesperson said.

Mondelez has also said it's planning to move away from its Halls cough drops.