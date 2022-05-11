ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Mondelez to sell Trident and Dentyne gum brands in America; cites decline in chewers

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cdvea_0faRq3Tp00

Mondelez has decided to get rid of its gum business in North America and parts of Europe, reasoning that the number of gum chewers has gone down during the COVID-19 pandemic .

The major candy and snack maker announced it will distance itself from its gum properties, including Trident and Dentyne, according to CNN Business .

Instead, Mondelez has bet business will be better for its chocolate and baked goods, like Oreos, Chips Ahoy, and Toblerone, which has seen a spike during the pandemic.

The company has just started looking for a buyer and there's no timeline yet for a sale, a spokesperson said.

Mondelez has also said it's planning to move away from its Halls cough drops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0faRq3Tp00

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Instant Noodle Recall Was Just Issued

A popular instant noodle is at the center of a new recall after it was determined to pose a potentially life-threatening health risk to consumers. Liroy B.V. on May 11 recalled GY Chongqing Instant Noodle Hot and Sour Flavour due to the presence of milk, which was not declared on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

52 Candy Products Just Got Recalled

The Wyoming company Queen Bee LLC voluntarily recalled dozens of candy products sold in the past year. The recall covers honey caramel candy products and chocolates that may contain undeclared allergens like milk and tree nuts. People with allergies or sensitivity to tree nuts and dairy could have severe or life-threatening reactions if they consume the candies.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dentyne#Gum#United States#North America#Cnn Business#Oreos Chips Ahoy#Toblerone#Halls#Abc7 News
Popculture

Pizza Recalled After Company Says They Could Contain Metal Pieces

Frozen pizza products distributed to New Hampshire and Massachusetts stores were recalled last month because they may contain metal pieces. The recall affects two New England Beach Pizza varieties produced by Beach Brand Foods LLC of Salen, New Hampshire. It is the latest recall involving foreign materials making it into food.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Vegetables Sold at Walmart Recalled Over Salmonella Risk

Walmart shoppers should do a quick check of their recent produce purchases, because the retailer has just issued an urgent vegetable recall. A recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday, April 19 informed consumers that World Variety Produce, Inc. has voluntarily recalled Organic Marketside Zucchini packages that were available at Walmart stores nationwide due to possible salmonella contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Cheese Recall Issued

A popular cheese has been recalled after it was found to pose a "possible health risk" to consumers. On April 22, Anthony Rowcliffe & Son Ltd issued a voluntary recall of Clemency Hall Manchego Cheese due to an undeclared allergen. The recall was issued after it was discovered the product may contain egg, which was not listed among the ingredients. Those with egg allergies or sensitivity to eggs could experience a serious or life-threatening reaction.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Popculture

Bed Bath & Beyond Product Recalled

Bed Bath & Beyond is warning consumers to "immediately" stop using a popular holiday-themed item that was sold at stores nationwide throughout the Easter season. The popular retailer on April 28 announced a recall for H for Happy Woven Bunny Baskets after it was found they pose a choking hazard to young children.
RETAIL
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Popculture

Gorton's Seafood Issues Concerning Fish Recall

Gorton's Seafood issued a voluntary recall of its frozen Gorton's Fish Sandwich because they may contain large or sharp bone fragments. There have been no reports of injury linked to the issue yet, but the Gloucester, Massachusetts-based company issued the recall out of an abundance of caution on April 27. The recall is very narrow, only covering around 500 packages of the product.
FOOD SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

Israeli Salmonella chocolate recall spreads to the U.S.

Production has been stopped at a confectionery factory in Israel because of Salmonella concerns, with affected products also sent to the United States. Strauss’ Elite-branded chocolate items such as cakes, wafers, energy grain snacks, energy chocolate rice cakes, chewing gum and toffee candies of all dates are affected. They...
FOOD SAFETY
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
59K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy