18 or older and looking for a summer job? Visit Parks hiring fair Saturday

Hampton, Virginia
Hampton, Virginia
 2 days ago
May 11, 2022 - If you are 18 or older and looking for a summer job, the city's Parks and Rec department could make you an offer at their hiring event on Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The jobs are with the summer camp program, at various locations around the city, and run from June 11 to August 26. We're looking for program aides and program leaders to assist in organizing and implementing a variety of programs and activities for children to include leisure games, sports, individual and group activities, arts and crafts, therapeutic programs, etc. You would also serve as a positive leader, modeling and upholding the code of conduct and influencing others to help maintain discipline and order within the facility.

Healthy Families will also be at the job fair, recruiting for before- and after-school program aides and leaders as well for the next school year. The hiring event will be held at the Hampton Roads Convention Center, 1610 Coliseum Dr.

