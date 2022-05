Known as the South Sound's "ultimate summer get together" since 1986, The Taste of Tacoma is moving to the Washington State Fair Events Center this year. With this new move comes a new name. Now known as the Taste Northwest, the event will still feature nearly 200 local food and specialty vendors, live entertainment, outdoor beer gardens, and more family-friendly events and activities.

TACOMA, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO