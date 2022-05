Piedmont won three elimination-bracket games at the East Regional in Albertville on Wednesday to punch its ticket to next week’s state softball tournament in Oxford. The Bulldogs opened the day with a 5-0 win over Ohatchee, eliminating the Indians. They defeated Hokes Bluff 5-3 before knocking off Geraldine 8-5 in the elimination-bracket final.

PIEDMONT, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO