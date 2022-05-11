Brooklyn Dodgers fan sought for Harvard Square bank holdup

Police are looking for a group of people who broke a door and barged into a New York City Raymour & Flanigan store and destroyed electronics and furniture, ultimately causing about $50,000 in damage, authorities say. The suspects broke into the store on Exterior Avenue in the Bronx around 8:40...
The owner of a chain of local taquerias is hoping the third time's a charm with an attempt to keep one of his Boston outlets open past 2 a.m. El Jefe owner John Schall is asking customers to sign petitions to the Boston Licensing Board to let him extend the closing time of his Huntington Avenue taco place from its current 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.
Feeling lucky? Try your hand at good ol’ fashioned bingo. Feeling impulsive? Get yourself a $13 tattoo on the first Friday the 13th of the year. Hungry? Roam the streets of Flatbush, sampling the best of the neighborhood’s restaurants. Or maybe you’re feeling confident enough in your board game skills to enter NYC Catan’s last U.S. Nationals Qualifying Tournament of the year.
NEW YORK (PIX11)— A 66-year-old man was assaulted during a gunpoint robbery in Manhattan last month, police said Thursday. The unidentified individuals had a gun when they approached the victim on West 120th Street n Harlem at around 11:30 p.m. on April 16, police said. They allegedly beat him and took $400 in cash before […]
There is plenty to discover in New York City's most populous borough. Between its world-class dining and nightlife scene, Brooklyn has earned an admirable reputation, but make no mistake, Brooklyn is still teeming with secret hidden gems shrouded from the public eye.
Police need the public's help in identifying the suspects linked to a Brooklyn robbery that took place mid-April. The NYPD reports the suspects linked to the robbery approached a 32-year-old man on Bedford Avenue and Fulton Street and slashed the victim in the neck. The suspects are also accused of forcibly removing a jacket, backpack, and camera before fleeing.
A man tried to hold up Savin Hill Wine and Spirits, 1051 Dorchester Ave. around 9:30 p.m., with a sawed-off shotgun, but instead got into a fight with store workers, who got the weapon away from him and beat him with it. Suspect is described as white, in a bright red hoodie under a black jacket, with black jeans and sneakers, and 5'4".
A group of NYPD officers violently arrested a woman after she came to their Brooklyn precinct to pick up a police report, a lawsuit charges — and footage provided by her attorney shows the alleged incident unfold. Patricia Rodney went to the 62nd Precinct in Bath Beach on Nov....
An alleged fraudster from Long Island who posed as her cousin to obtain more than $135,000 in cash from her uncle’s death benefits from the New York City Employees’ Retirement System (NYCERS) has been indicted on multiple charges, the DA announced. Oceanside resident Akosua Agyeman, age 48, allegedly...
At Marble Houses in the Bronx, one resident says she has been dealing with a rat infestation for weeks, leaving her afraid to be in her own home. Chantelle Sullivan lives in this NYCHA complex with her two children, and right as News 12's team entered the apartment, a rat came out of hiding to greet everyone.
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 658 Driggs Avenue, a five-story mixed-use building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects and developed by Red Sky Capital, the structure yields 20 residences and 4,088 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $54,446 to $156,130.
The market — rebranded from Flatbush Caton Market to “Flatbush Central” — will celebrate its grand opening with a series of weekend events. The market rebranded from Flatbush Caton Market to “Flatbush Central” will celebrate its grand opening with a series of weekend events. (Courtesy of Urbane.) BROOKLYN, NY […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods Market will open a new store in New York City’s NoMad area (located at 63 Madison Ave., between 27th Street and 28th Street) on June 1. The more than 54,000-square-foot store will house over 1,000 local items from the New York City area, and will introduce more local suppliers and products.
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is in South Korea for the inauguration of the country's new president. Seoul made him feel right at home:. And if the name of the tweeter sounds familiar, yes, that is Dan Koh, Walsh's first chief of staff at City Hall and now his chief of staff at Labor.
Chad Dillon is the 31-year-old founder and CEO of The Boiler Seafood Atlanta. A native of Brooklyn, New York, Dillon has a special talent for identifying businesses that a community may be in need of. He was inspired to start his restaurant realizing that Atlanta was lacking food businesses within the seafood boil niche.
Police in Elmwood Park are searching for the armed robber who struck a Chinese restaurant worker in the head with his handgun before fleeing with her cash Monday, May 10, authorities said. Police responding to the incident at Garden China Restaurant on Broadway found the female victim, who was inside...
