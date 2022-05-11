ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Dodgers fan sought for Harvard Square bank holdup

universalhub.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FBI Bank Robbery Task Force has released photos of a man...

www.universalhub.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

NYC Group Wreaks $50,000 Havoc in Raymour & Flanigan Store

Police are looking for a group of people who broke a door and barged into a New York City Raymour & Flanigan store and destroyed electronics and furniture, ultimately causing about $50,000 in damage, authorities say. The suspects broke into the store on Exterior Avenue in the Bronx around 8:40...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
universalhub.com

Is Boston world class or the City that Always Sleeps? Taqueria owner says he wants to prove we're the former, not the latter

The owner of a chain of local taquerias is hoping the third time's a charm with an attempt to keep one of his Boston outlets open past 2 a.m. El Jefe owner John Schall is asking customers to sign petitions to the Boston Licensing Board to let him extend the closing time of his Huntington Avenue taco place from its current 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
bkmag.com

Flatbush food, Fifth Ave fair and farmers’ markets: 13 things to do this weekend

Feeling lucky? Try your hand at good ol’ fashioned bingo. Feeling impulsive? Get yourself a $13 tattoo on the first Friday the 13th of the year. Hungry? Roam the streets of Flatbush, sampling the best of the neighborhood’s restaurants. Or maybe you’re feeling confident enough in your board game skills to enter NYC Catan’s last U.S. Nationals Qualifying Tournament of the year.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Harvard, MA
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Harvard, MA
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Thieves beat, rob elderly man at gunpoint in Harlem: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)— A 66-year-old man was assaulted during a gunpoint robbery in Manhattan last month, police said Thursday. The unidentified individuals had a gun when they approached the victim on West 120th Street n Harlem at around 11:30 p.m. on April 16, police said. They allegedly beat him and took $400 in cash before […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Travel Maven

7 Hidden places to explore in Brooklyn

There is plenty to discover in New York City's most populous borough. Between its world-class dining and nightlife scene, Brooklyn has earned an admirable reputation, but make no mistake, Brooklyn is still teeming with secret hidden gems shrouded from the public eye.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

NYPD: Man slashed and robbed in Bed-Stuy

Police need the public's help in identifying the suspects linked to a Brooklyn robbery that took place mid-April. The NYPD reports the suspects linked to the robbery approached a 32-year-old man on Bedford Avenue and Fulton Street and slashed the victim in the neck. The suspects are also accused of forcibly removing a jacket, backpack, and camera before fleeing.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn Dodgers#Harvard Square#Bank Robbery#Fbi#Td Bank
universalhub.com

Guy tries to rob Savin Hill liquor store with a sawed-off shotgun, gets nothing except a beatdown, flees after leaving shotgun behind

A man tried to hold up Savin Hill Wine and Spirits, 1051 Dorchester Ave. around 9:30 p.m., with a sawed-off shotgun, but instead got into a fight with store workers, who got the weapon away from him and beat him with it. Suspect is described as white, in a bright red hoodie under a black jacket, with black jeans and sneakers, and 5'4".
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

Bronx woman begs for help as rats invade her NYCHA apartment

At Marble Houses in the Bronx, one resident says she has been dealing with a rat infestation for weeks, leaving her afraid to be in her own home. Chantelle Sullivan lives in this NYCHA complex with her two children, and right as News 12's team entered the apartment, a rat came out of hiding to greet everyone.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY |

Housing Lottery Launches for 658 Driggs Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 658 Driggs Avenue, a five-story mixed-use building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects and developed by Red Sky Capital, the structure yields 20 residences and 4,088 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $54,446 to $156,130.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Block Party To Celebrate Reopening Of Brooklyn’s Caribbean Market

The market — rebranded from Flatbush Caton Market to “Flatbush Central” — will celebrate its grand opening with a series of weekend events. The market rebranded from Flatbush Caton Market to “Flatbush Central” will celebrate its grand opening with a series of weekend events. (Courtesy of Urbane.) BROOKLYN, NY […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New Whole Foods Market Opening in New York City

Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods Market will open a new store in New York City’s NoMad area (located at 63 Madison Ave., between 27th Street and 28th Street) on June 1. The more than 54,000-square-foot store will house over 1,000 local items from the New York City area, and will introduce more local suppliers and products.
AUSTIN, TX
universalhub.com

You can take the boy out of Boston, but ...

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is in South Korea for the inauguration of the country's new president. Seoul made him feel right at home:. And if the name of the tweeter sounds familiar, yes, that is Dan Koh, Walsh's first chief of staff at City Hall and now his chief of staff at Labor.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy