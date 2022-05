I graduated from The City College of New York in 2018 and I wanted to apply for medical school, but I needed to take some time off. When I got a tutoring position at Lehman and later hired as an adjunct lecturer, I decided that if I was here and I was taking time before applying, that I should continue my education. That’s when I started the master’s program. I also received a grant to do research within my field at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, specifically in gene splicing.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO