An Afrobeats Celebration

AMENIA — Rather than be consumed by the fear brought on by recent headlines, The Freya Project offered the community an evening to reflect on happier moments at its Readings for Joy event held at Troutbeck in Amenia on Friday, May 6. According to its website, www.freyaproject.com, The Freya...
The Great Barrington Public Theater begins its summer season with four plays performed in June and July at the Daniel Arts Center’s Liebowitz Black Box Theatre at Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Great Barrington, Mass. From June 3 to 12 the featured show is “Grief, the Musical...
HARLEM VALLEY — With a motto of “Be Prepared” ingrained into their training ever since their founding in 1912, Girl Scouts have been ready to take on whatever they face — but the year 2022 has been especially challenging as Mother Nature has put a serious damper in their cookie fundraising efforts.
Berkshire International Film Festival is partnering with the Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington, Mass., to present a special Stand With Ukraine fundraising event screening of Roxy Toporowych’s 2018 Ukrainian award-winning film “Julia Blue.”. Toporowych will be in attendance for a Q&A and discuss how the cast and her...
James Duplis has moved his family from Bennington, Vt. and will occupy the yellow house on Factory Street. The work of vaccinating the school children of the town has been completed and now there is an epidemic of sore arms. Mr. H.E. Jones returned last week from a very enjoyable...
SALISBURY — A determined group of vendors showed their wares in the lawn in front of The White Hart in Salisbury on Saturday, May 7. It took some gumption on the part of the Salisbury Artisans Group, as it was a decidedly unspring-like day, with the temperature struggling to make it north of 50 degrees and a brisk wind that threatened to send the tents aloft.
MILLBROOK — Children from kindergarten through second grade at Elm Drive Elementary School took part in the annual Arbor Day celebration on Friday, April 29, by helping plant a Swamp White Oak tree on Elm Drive near the school. Principal Michael Setaro spoke to the group about the importance...
MILLBROOK — A great deal of time, effort and energy made the return of last year’s Millbrook Horse Trials (MHT) a great success after time off the year before because of the COVID pandemic. Many horse enthusiasts were looking forward to this year’s event once again, expecting it to be even bigger and better. But an announcement on Thursday, May 5, put an end to those hopes. It stated the following:
WEBUTUCK — With the end of their primary and secondary academic career years in sight, Webutuck High School (WHS) seniors proudly declared their future plans to their teachers and peers at the school district’s annual Decision Day, held on Monday, May 2. From 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.,...
Our beloved Girl Scouts are dealing with a serious cookie crisis this year, due to a confluence of issues due in no small measure to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As recently as of this March, the Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York reported they were not able to bake their delectable desserts due to supply chain problems — an issue many bakers, chefs, restaurants, supermarkets and others in the food industry became concerned about and then had to grapple with ever since COVID broke out in the U.S. in early 2020.
This week I was shocked to learn fuel oil has topped $6 per gallon. Since many area residents rely on oil heat, this could very well become a budget buster this fall. Hopefully we’re looking at an anomaly that will correct itself soon. The war in Europe and a...
MILLERTON — The not-for-profit group, Friends of Spencer’s Corners Burying Ground, formed earlier this year to “begin the daunting job of restoring this historic cemetery on Merwin Road,” according to member and town Supervisor Chris Kennan. He explained last week that the clean up is a...
NORTH CANAAN — Evelyn “Ruth” Machia, 90, of Canaan. Wife, Mother, Step-mom, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt AKA Mom, Meme, Gram, Sis, Mooch, Aunt Ruthie was born in New Milford on February 27th, 1932, to Evelyn Francis Swett (Howard) and Raymond Gilbert Swett. Ruthie passed away at...
WEST CORNWALL — Medical care was brought to West Cornwall at the Union on Wednesday, May 4, marking the first time in three decades that residents didn’t have to travel out of town to get health care. Starting May 26, the schedule of the Torrington-based Community Health and...
Mary Palmer, at right in photo, got a hug from Hazel McGuire at the Center on Main Saturday evening, April 30. The event was to honor Palmer, who recently retired as town clerk, and was a fundraiser for the Falls Village Housing Trust. The event was attended by about 100 people and raised some $7,000.
KENT —Joining with two other Region One towns, the Kent Board of Selectmen approved a resolution to be sent to state officials opposing planned reductions in services at Sharon Hospital. The unanimous action was taken at their regular meeting on Thursday, April 21. Noting that selectmen in the towns...
CORNWALL — A public information forum is scheduled for Saturday, June 11, on the town’s wastewater disposal project in the village of West Cornwall. First Selectman Gordon Ridgway announced at a meeting of the Board of Selectmen on Tuesday, May 3, that the explanatory text designed to describe the project has been approved by state elections officials, an important step toward eventually bringing the project to a town vote.
MILLERTON — In its latest endeavor to rally support for Ukraine, another fundraiser will be held in the village of Millerton to show its solidarity for the war-torn nation on Saturday, May 14. The Solidarity Walk for Ukraine will start at 9 a.m. at the head of the Harlem Valley Rail Trail (HVRT) at the Main Street entrance.
FALLS VILLAGE — The girls track team won its meet on May 2 against Terryville and Litchfield. Sydney Segalla won both the 100 and 200 meter races. Linus Barnes won the shot put event and qualified for the Berkshire League championships. The baseball team beat Thomaston 10-2 on May...
NOTICE OF ANNUAL PUBLIC HEARING ON THE BUDGET, ANNUAL MEETING, SCHOOL DISTRICT ELECTION AND VOTE. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Education of the Northeast Central School District, Dutchess and Columbia Counties, New York, will hold a Public Hearing on the Budget in the High School Library at the Webutuck High School Building, Haight Road, Amenia, New York, on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 7:00 P.M., for the purpose of presenting the budget document for the 2022-2023 School Year.
