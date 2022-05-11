ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilmarnock, VA

Dinner proceeds to benefit victims of Kilmarnock fire

Rappahannock Record
 3 days ago

On Wednesday, May 18, the Kilmarnock United Methodist Church (KUMC) missions group will sponsor a dinner for the victims...

rrecord.com

wcyb.com

Rural and agricultural store has formal grand opening in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A rural and agricultural store is having its formal grand opening in Bristol, Virginia, on Friday. ASM Ag Services, LLC has purchased two stores - one in Bristol and one in Marion. These stores were formally Southern States locations, but as of earlier this year, both are operating under the ASM Ag Services name.
BRISTOL, VA
Kilmarnock, VA
WSET

Bear surprises Franklin woman with visit

FRANKLIN, Va. (WSET) — A Franklin County woman says she heard what sounded like, perhaps, a possum outside her home — only to discover a much larger creature. "Turned on the porch light and that WAS NOT a possum!!" Lori Estes wrote in a post she shared with ABC13. It was a bear.
FRANKLIN, VA
NBC12

Bon Secours opens new freestanding Emergency Center in Chester

CHESTER, Va. (WWBT) - Bon Secours has opened a new freestanding emergency department in Chester and celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday. The new emergency center is off Route 1 near Moores Lake Road. The 24,000 square foot facility will house the emergency department, imaging center, and occupational health.
CHESTER, VA
wmra.org

Two teens missing from Elkton

Two teenagers have been reported missing from Elkton. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Fourteen-year-old Ashlynn Bailey and 17-year-old Brooklyn Dovel have been missing from their Elkton home since May 8th and 9th, respectively. Ashlynn is white, has blonde hair and brown eyes, stands five-foot-three and weighs 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a navy blue skirt and t-shirt. Brooklyn is white, has brown hair and brown eyes, stands five-foot-six and weighs 215 pounds. She wears eyeglasses and requires medication, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reports she may be in need of medical attention. The teens could be traveling in a black, four-door Nissan Kicks SUV.
ELKTON, VA
covabizmag.com

Behind the BIZ: Taylor’s Do It Center

Holding its own against big box retailers by offering personalized service, unique brands and community engagement, this family-owned hardware business started in Virginia Beach and has grown to 21 locations including its latest in Gloucester Point. “We try to attach ourselves to each community we serve. You’ve got to earn...
GLOUCESTER POINT, VA
CBS News

Mountain lion spotted in Point Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND -- A mountain lion was spotted early Friday evening in the Point Richmond neighborhood, according to a Richmond police spokesperson. Police have received reports of a sighting from residents in the area. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has been notified. Police are advising residents in the area...
RICHMOND, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two firefighters taken to hospital after Pittsylvania Co. fire

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Around 15 minutes into the response, an explosion within the home from the multiple oxygen tanks stored inside was heard. Both Hurt firefighters were taken to a hospital as a result of the explosion, but only one was found to be injured. The firefighter is being treated for moderate burns, according to the Hurt Volunteer Fire Department.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

