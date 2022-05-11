ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Lyle new CEO of Dorchester Bay EDC

Dorchester Reporter
 2 days ago

Dorchester Bay Economic Development Corporation (EDC) will soon have a new leader: Kimberly R. Lyle will take charge as the new chief executive officer of the organization, succeeding Perry B. Newman, who has served in that role since 2015 and is retiring next month. Lyle, who is currently Dorchester...

www.dotnews.com

BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
Dorchester Reporter

BOSTON, MA
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

The Best Restaurants in Kendall Square Right Now

Italian street snacks, spicy Afghan cuisine, and more smart dining picks in New England's hub of innovation. People jokingly refer to Kendall Square as “the most innovative square mile on the planet” in reference to the high concentration of groundbreaking entrepreneurial start-ups and innovative academics in the area, but we could argue that this also applies to the area’s boundary-pushing dining scene. MIT students, professors, and young professionals crowd the area’s fast-casual cafés on any given weekday, while on nights and weekends they migrate to local breweries and innovative cross-cultural restaurants clustered around Binney Street. From Italian street snacks to Afghan lamb dishes, here are some smart ideas for pulling up a seat.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Marty Walsh runs on Dunkin’… even in Korea

Former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh found a taste of home halfway across the world. The U.S. Labor Secretary found a Dunkin’ in Seoul, South Korea, and had to snap a picture outside. “Korea has a way of making @SecMartyWalsh feel right at home.” Walsh’s Chief of Staff Dan Koh...
BOSTON, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Newmark Completes Sales of Two Retail Centers in Cape Cod, Totaling $120 Million

Boston— Newmark announced that it has completed the sale of two retail shopping centers on Cape Cod in Massachusetts totaling more than $120 million. The assets include Southwind Plaza, a 258,110-square-foot, Home Depot-anchored shopping center in Hyannis; and Falmouth Landing, a 279,989-square-foot retail center anchored by Walmart and located in Falmouth.
FALMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Seattle man nabbed after flying to Boston to run away with middle school girl

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Seattle man pleaded guilty in Boston federal court Thursday on charges of coercion and enticement of a Massachusetts minor. Jabarie Phillips,44, allegedly began communicating with the 14-year-old middle schooler in April 2019 via Facebook messaging. According to an FBI statement, Philips repeatedly asked the minor to take sexually explicit videos and photos of herself for him to view. According to the statement, the minor expressed issues with her family and Phillips responded “If you run away let me know we can take this show on the road I need a partner in crime.”
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Lazy Bear Ice Cream Plans to Open in Dorchester

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like an ice cream shop may be on its way to a space within sight of the Southeast Expressway. According to an article from Universal Hub, Lazy Bear is planning to open in Dorchester, taking over part of a former dentist office space on Neponset Avenue just north of Neponset Circle. The post mentions that the owner of the proposed shop is Matthew Galvin and that they would sell ice cream that is made off-site, though it is not yet known where exactly the ice cream would be coming from. UH says that the rest of the old dentist office is slated to become a yoga studio.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

COVID-19 taking an unexpected turn this spring

WORCESTER, Mass. — At the Upper Blackstone Clean Water treatment plant, levels of COVID-19 RNA in wastewater this spring are similar to levels seen last spring — but with one critical difference. “They were trending down,” said Plant Director Karla Sangrey. “While they’re kind of trending up now...
WORCESTER, MA
WBUR

Boston City Councilors consider mayor's plan to cut police budget

A Boston City Council committee on Thursday plans to discuss Boston Mayor Michelle's Wu proposal to trim the police department budget. Wu wants to allocate about $396 million to the police next fiscal year, down roughly 1% from this year. The Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, the department's largest police union,...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Neo-Nazi group spotted at St. Patrick’s Day parade remains active in Boston

"People here are very reluctant to believe that hate groups can exist here. We have a long history of confronting bigotry in other places and denying it at home." Although many may see Massachusetts as a beacon of inclusive ideals, the state is not immune to the activities of hate groups. In fact, last year Massachusetts was the fourth-most targeted state in the country by hateful propaganda, according to The Anti-Defamation League.
BOSTON, MA
americancraftbeer.com

Tree House Brewing Buys A Greater Boston Country Club

Founded in a small barn as a one man operation in 2011, Tree House Brewing caught fire almost immediately. By the end of the year the Massachusetts brewery had “thirteen employees and 650-barrel cellar” according to the Boston Business Journal. In 2017 Tree House moved from its humble...
BOSTON, MA

