ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Caught on video: Man accosts mother walking with kids, dog in Brooklyn

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CdYvx_0faRdt6b00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nBbhg_0faRdt6b00
Caught on video: Man accosts woman in Brooklyn, sending her and her children tumbling to the street 00:26

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help finding the man they say groped a mother, sending her tumbling with her children into the street in Brooklyn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v6Nro_0faRdt6b00
Police say this man groped a woman in Brooklyn, sending her tumbling to the street with her children on May 1, 2022. NYPD

It happened at around 10:30 p.m. on May 1 on 64th Street and Ninth Avenue in Brooklyn.

According to police, the woman, 41, was walking with her two children - one in a stroller - and her dog. Surveillance video shows the suspect walk up to the woman from behind and slap her buttocks. She then tumbled to the ground, landing on top of one of her children, and bringing the stroller down as well.

The suspect took off.

The woman and kids refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

Comments / 3

Related
PIX11

Thieves beat, rob elderly man at gunpoint in Harlem: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)— A 66-year-old man was assaulted during a gunpoint robbery in Manhattan last month, police said Thursday. The unidentified individuals had a gun when they approached the victim on West 120th Street n Harlem at around 11:30 p.m. on April 16, police said. They allegedly beat him and took $400 in cash before […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Woman Beaten With Mop Handle on NYC Street in Possible Hate Attack: Cops

Police are looking for a stranger who allegedly whacked a 22-year-old woman with a mop handle multiple times in a possible bias case in Brooklyn earlier this year. The attack happened in late March and though it's not clear why police are just releasing the details now, they say the suspect is still at large.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

NYPD: Man slashed and robbed in Bed-Stuy

Police need the public's help in identifying the suspects linked to a Brooklyn robbery that took place mid-April. The NYPD reports the suspects linked to the robbery approached a 32-year-old man on Bedford Avenue and Fulton Street and slashed the victim in the neck. The suspects are also accused of forcibly removing a jacket, backpack, and camera before fleeing.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Video: Man seen throwing, robbing mother and son in the Bronx

The NYPD is searching for a suspect who is accused of robbing a mother and her son last Wednesday night in front of 2180 Grand Concourse. Police report a 24-year-old woman was walking with her 4-year-old son when an unidentified individual approached her from behind. The suspect grabbed the victim's hair and dragged her and her son to the ground, then ripped a chain worth $6,500 from her neck before fleeing southbound on the Grand Concourse on a green moped.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
County
Brooklyn, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Mother, 4-year-old son toppled to the ground in Bronx robbery

NEW YORK - Police want your help finding the man who attacked a mother walking with her son in the Bronx. Police say it happened at 5:20 p.m. on May 4 on Grand Concourse and Anthony Avenues. Police say the woman was walking with her 4-year-old son when a man ran up behind her and pulled her hair, dragging her to the ground. Her son went down with her. The suspect then stole her $6,500 chain from around her neck. He ran off and got away on a green scooter. Both mother and son are OK. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Dog#Police#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Spanish#Dm#Nypdtips
fox5ny.com

Deadly gas station stabbing in Queens

NEW YORK - A man was stabbed to death after getting into a dispute at a gas station in Queens. It happened on Thursday night just before midnight. The New York City Police Department says that 58-year-old Curtis Rippe got into some sort of argument with two men in their 20s at the gas station on Horace Harding Expressway in the Corona section.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Teens attacked by group of suspects in Queens

NEW YORK - New video shows the brutal beating of two teenage girls in Queens. Police said a dispute that started on social media ended with a fight Monday afternoon outside a McDonald's on Springfield Boulevard in Jamaica.A group of girls allegedly attacked the 14 and 15-year-old victims and stole one of their backpacks.Police said a Taser was also used.The victims were taken to Cohen Children's Medical Center to be treated for pain, swelling and bruising.Three teens have been arrested, but police are still searching for the fourth suspect in the case. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
PIX11

Suspect nabbed in knifepoint rape in the Bronx: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– A man has been charged with raping a woman at knifepoint in a Bronx building Monday night, authorities said Thursday. Ramon Rotestan, 46, followed the 40-year-old victim into an apartment building near Bolton Street and Lydig Avenue at around 10 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect then raped her at knifepoint […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx woman found with a plastic bag over her head was killed: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)— The dead woman found with a plastic bag over her head in a Bronx apartment last month was killed, authorities said Thursday. Police have identified the deceased as Norayshma Fernandez, 34, of the Bronx. The cause of death was ruled a homicide, officials said. There have been no arrests and the investigation […]
BRONX, NY
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com

Traffic violence explodes in New York City with 8 people killed in a week

A 72 year old man on a motorized scooter is the 8th person to die in a traffic accident in New York City in one week. After a student was killed by a drunk driver in Manhattan, a 16 year old was killed by a truck while on her way to school in the Bronx, a bike rider was killed by a garbage truck in Brooklyn, a delivery man was fatally struck by a van in Brooklyn, two pedestrians were fatally struck the same day in Queens and a mother was fatally struck by a stolen hit and run truck in Queens as well , an elderly man who was trying to cross the street on his motorized scooter was killed by a van in the Bronx on Sunday night just a few hours before a 20 year old driver speeding on the Belt Parkway killed herself and critically injured her passenger after crashing her car in a city truck.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Shocking Turn of Events as Grim Find in NJ Basement Yields Arrests of 2 Women

Two women have been arrested following the discovery of fetal remains in the basement of a New Jersey home earlier this week -- and neither of them currently live in the house, apparently, authorities said Wednesday. Nicole Tsentas, a 33-year-old from Emerson, and 36-year-old Amanda Walker of Wayne were arrested...
WAYNE, NJ
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
88K+
Followers
21K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy