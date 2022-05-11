ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Jackson picks Republicans

Hungry Horse News
Hungry Horse News
 2 days ago

I only endorse candidates who have a proven background as Republicans. For the statewide elections:  I endorse Al Olszewski for Congress and Derek Skees for Montana Public Service Commission. They have served in the Montana legislature and have conservative records. For the State Senate, John Fuller (SD 4) and Mark Noland (SD 7). For the State House, Braxton Mitchell (HD 3), Matt Regier (HD 4) and Bob Keenan (HD 10) are experienced conservative legislators. Ronalee Skees (HD 11) is chair of the Republican Party and has developed expertise working with legislators. Lyn Bennett (HD 5) is chair of Pachyderm, a conservative Republican Organization. Dave Ingram (HD 7) serves on a county committee. Terry Falk (HD 8) and Constance Neumann (HD 9) are conservative. For Clerk and recorder, I support incumbent Debbie Pierson.

For the county commissioner race I support Pam Holmquist. She has a remarkable record of accomplishments.

She ran a business in Evergreen for 40 years and was a former treasurer for the Republican party. I have served on county committees and witnessed the personal relationship she has with county staff.

Also, she contacted me when I was a State Representative in Helena to help her strengthen property rights. She looked far ahead to get funding for the by-pass before traffic on Main Street became a disaster.

Verdell Jackson,

Kalispell

Comments / 0

Hungry Horse News

Endorses 30x30 plan

Montana is a state with much to offer. Spectacular wildlands offer abundant recreational opportunities that help fuel the state’s economy and provide critical habitat for numerous wildlife species. Unfortunately, its leaders have come out against an initiative that would protect these lands, nature and life on earth. Montana Gov. Gianforte and officials who report directly to him, Amanda Kaster, DNRC; Hank Worsech, FWP; Christoper Dorrington, Department of Environmental Quality; Christy Clark, Department of Agriculture; and Michael Honeycutt, Department of Livestock; have gone on record against the 30x30 initiative. The goal of the 30x30 initiative is an ambitious, science-based...
MONTANA STATE
Hungry Horse News

Park Service names new Glacier Superintendent

National Park Service Regional Director Mike Reynolds announced the selection of David Roemer as the new superintendent of Glacier National Park Wednesday. Roemer will begin working at Glacier in early July. Roemer comes to Glacier National Park after spending the past 11 years at Redwoods National and State Parks in California, where he has been serving as deputy superintendent since June 2015. Roemer came to Redwoods as the park’s chief of resource management and science in 2011. "Dave brings strong experience working with community and Tribal partners and is a passionate and inclusive leader,” Reynolds said. “Dave's strong background in resource management and...
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

Crystal-Cedar trail work starts in earnest

By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News “I want to walk as far away as I can from a city,” said Montana Conservation Corps crew leader Graham Mincks as he pounded a piece of rebar into a log last week. Mincks was part of an MCC team working on the Crystal-Cedar Trail system, putting in a new turnpike in a low spot on the trail Work on the new trail system has begun in earnest after the Gateway to Glacier Trail organization recently received funding through state and federal grants. The plan is to get at least three miles of brand new trail in this season...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Supports Holmquist

I am always thankful for citizens stepping up to run for office. It shows their commitment to make a difference in all of our lives. It’s nice to see several candidates vie for the Flathead County Commissioner’s role, a vital one in the Flathead. A team of three make huge decisions for all of us—especially where our taxpayer dollars go. Pam Holmquist has been part of this team and shows the fiscal restraint we all deserve. She has made decisions that sometimes are not popular but done it with reason and thought. Her background of knowledge is one we should keep with huge inflation rates swirling, real estate appraisals rising and costs going up on every level. I will be marking my ballot for Pam to stay on the team of fiscal sanity. We need to stay the course during turbulent times. Again, thanks to those who want to serve! Dee Brown Hungry Horse
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

Elk study underway on Blackfeet lands, Glacier National Park

Folks visiting the east side of Glacier National Park and the Blackfeet tribal lands may see elk wearing collars this year. In February, about 55 elk were collared in the Goose and Duck Lake areas and an additional 25 were collared near Dog Gun Lake near the Badger-Two Medicine area. All of them were cow elk. The study is being done by the Tribe, Glacier National Park, the U.S. Geological Survey and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, noted Gerald “Buzz” Cobell, the tribe’s director of fish and wildlife. FWP used its expertise to net the elk via helicopter. The study will last about four...
ANIMALS
Hungry Horse News

City OK’s revised plan for Nucleus Avenue development

Hungry Horse News The Columbia Falls City Council last week unanimously approved an amended planned unit development for the city square on Nucleus Avenue. Developer Mick Ruis dropped the original plan for a boutique hotel at 540 Nucleus Avenue and instead changed it to 12 residential apartments on the second and third floors of the building, which will sit in the southeast corner of what is the city square. Ruis tore down the former First Citizens Bank at the site. The lower level of the building will include a 5,600 square foot restaurant with a casino. The city took up the application again because the...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Karen Jean Scheldorf Morgan, 79

Karen Jean Scheldorf Morgan, devoted Mom and Nana (AKA Nana Montana), passed away at the age of 79 on April 26, 2022, in Bigfork surrounded by family. After living a full and happy life on her own terms, she is reunited in heaven with her beloved Bob. A beautiful rainbow appeared in the sky shortly after she passed. Karen was born March 21, 1943, in Morris, Minnesota to Doris and Gerald Scheldorf. Karen spent her childhood on the family farm in Chokio, Minnesota and attended a small country school in her early years. She graduated in 1961 from Chokio High School, where...
BIGFORK, MT
Hungry Horse News

Cheff, Mumby, win school board seats

Justin Cheff and incumbent Heather Mumby won the School District 6 board race Tuesday in a mail-in ballot. Cheff, who will be new to the board, but has deep ties in the community, garnered 1,522 votes, the most of any candidate. Mumby had 1,145 votes, followed by challengers Jessica Bostock, 1,002, Corydon Albrecht, 983, Alice Biel, 704 and David Shaffer, 426. All told, 2,945 ballots were cast, for a turnout of 31%.
ELECTIONS
Hungry Horse News

Council denies short-term rentals for apartment complex

The Columbia Falls City Council Monday voted against amending a conditional use permit that would allow a developer to potentially turn half of a proposed apartment complex into short-term rentals. Mayor Don Barnhart was the lone vote for the amended permit. He said he understood the concerns, but he wasn’t convinced that allowing half of the complex to be short term rentals would have an impact on the character of the neighborhood. Council’s vote was in line with the recommendation of the planning board, which also thought the change would impact the character of the neighborhood. Developer Toby Gilchrist initially proposed building 36...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

More multi-family housing planned for Diane Road

Hungry Horse News More multi-family housing could be coming to Columbia Falls on Diane Road. Big Sky Living LLC is seeking a conditional use permit to build two six-plex apartments on the last remaining vacant lots on the street, for a total of 12 units total. The six-plexes will occupy Lots 166 and 167 of Hilltop Homes Subdivision. The properties are zoned CRA-1 (Multi-Family Residential) which requires a conditional use permit to construct a three-plex or greater within the zoning district. The properties are addressed at 9 and 11 Diane Road. Almost of of Diane Road has been built into multi-family residential units over the years. The Columbia Falls City-County Planning Board will take up the application at 6:30 p.m. May 10, with a subsequent hearing by the Columbia Falls City Council at 7 p.m. June 6. Both meet in city hall in council chambers. • In other matters before the planning board, Columbia Falls resident Rhonda Hoon, is requesting a zone change at 1115 South Nucleus Avenue from the current CR-5 (two-family residential) to a CR-3 (one-family residential) designation. The property currently has a house and a detached garage on the property. The applicant would like to convert the garage to an accessory dwelling.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Legals for April, 27 2022

No. 1738 NOTICE OF LOCATION AND METHOD FOR COUNTING MAIL BALLOTS Notice is hereby given by the undersigned Clerk of Columbia Falls School District No. Six, Flathead County, State of Montana that Ballots for the School Election held on the 3rd, day of May, 2022, will be counted at the following location commencing May 2, 2022: Columbia Falls School District Administration Office Board Room 501 6th Avenue West Columbia Falls MT 59912 And these Ballots will be counted using the following method: Pursuant to Montana Code Annotated 13-19-312(3), Six (6) Election Judges will begin counting ballots on Monday, May 2, 2022 at noon. Two teams of three judges will work concurrently to count each ballot. One judge will recite the results marked on each ballot while the other two judges record the results into a spreadsheet. The judges' records will be reconciled after every 25 ballots to ensure the results are the same. This procedure is anticipated to occur until 5PM on May 2nd and resume at 2PM on Tuesday May 3, 2022. DATED this 21 day of April, 2022 District Clerk: Dustin Zuffelato April 27, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Sempf tops 11 feet in pole vault, best mark in class A

Hungry Horse News Hannah Sempf leapt 10 feet 6 inches at a home dual track meet against Whitefish last week. She then turned around and leapt 11 feet even at the Archie Roe tourney in Kalispell Saturday, which was good enough for third place. Sempf’s 11-foot mark is the best in Class A this season. Sempf’s jump easily won the dual event over teammate Emma McAllister, who had a nice leap as well at 9-6. Also taking first for the Kats in the dual were Chloe Savoy in the 400; Julia Martin in the 3,200; the 1,600 relay team of Ally Sempf, Chloe...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

School District 6 ballots delayed in some areas

Ballots in the School District 6 board election were delayed to some residents. “We found out that 1,074 ballots were not mailed until Friday, April 22. The zip codes affected were 59936, 59937, 59913, and 59919,” Superintendent Dave Wick noted in a letter to voters posted on the school’s website. Those zip codes include West Glacier, Coram, Hungry Horse and Whitefish. Wick said Thursday that the printer made an error when it didn’t mail out a box of ballots for those zip codes. The delayed ballots arrived in Columbia Falls from Missoula on April 25. Since it may be too late to mail ballots and...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Like most places, Glacier National Park is hiring

Glacier National Park in partnership with LC Staffing is seeking candidates to fill support positions for the Park’s free shuttle system that operates on the Going-to-the-Sun Road. LC Staffing of Kalispell has been awarded the annual contract for providing drivers, dispatchers, and supervisors for the Visitor Transportation fleet, which includes 35 shuttles and buses. Candidates who are interested in applying should contact LC Staffing or apply directly on the LC Staffing Website. The park is still in its hiring season and is experiencing the same hiring challenges as businesses throughout the country. If you are interested in working for Glacier National Park directly in jobs outside of the shuttle this summer, contact the park’s administrative officer, Emily Keil, for information about latest job openings. Emily can be contacted at emily_keil@nps.gov or 406-888-7880.
KALISPELL, MT
Hungry Horse News

Angie’s Greenhouse will be open this season

Angie’s Greenhouse on Highway 2 in Columbia Falls opened last week, though a bit smaller than in previous years. Olsen thought she had sold the land back in February and even announced it on social media, but the deal fell through at the last minute. She said she wanted to downsize her operation and has already moved her greenhouses where she starts all her plants and flowers to Kila. But when the deal didn’t go through she had to scramble to get enough flowers and plants started by this spring. She was able to pull that off and the flowers are looking good. Olsen...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Glacier Park Volunteer Associates pitch in to help spruce up park housing

By JP Edge Hungry Horse News Buckets of brown paint, rollers, blankets and tape waited inside the 1960s era employee house on a suburban street, ready for the eager volunteers to get started on a chilly spring morning, not a mile from Glacier National Park Headquarters. As employees begin returning to work for 2022, the Glacier National Park Volunteer Associates have been hard at work to get the area ready and employee housing ready for another busy summer season. “These really are beautifully built homes and fun to work on,” Joe Schmidt said with a paint roller in hand, a five year volunteer...
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
Hungry Horse News

Griz takes a rest on the pavement

It is still weeks away from summer on the North Fork, but we are experiencing a full dose of spring. I can now drive into my cabin after leaving the driveway unplowed since November. My meadow is now two-thirds bare ground with only the south third snow covered where it is shaded. As a result, the gophers are cavorting and deer and elk roam to clip the first green shoots of grass. I even got a brief glimpse of a grizzly as I drove north, but others reported a good sized griz lying on the pavement south of Polebridge. Observers...
KALISPELL, MT
Hungry Horse News

Forest plans roads, logging near Spotted Bear

Hungry Horse News The Flathead National Forest has released a formal environmental assessment for the Spotted Bear Project, which proposes commercial timber harvest on 747 acres, and noncommercial vegetation treatments including thinning and burning on 293 acres. Some roads (0.6 miles) would be temporary and rehabilitated following timber harvest activities. Approximately 3.4 miles of National Forest System roads would be constructed, managed in intermittent stored service condition, and made impassable to wheeled motorized vehicles. Public motorized access would not change. The project has units that run from the south of the Spotted Bear Ranger Station to just outside the Bob Marshall Wilderness...
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
Hungry Horse News

City finds, fixes multi-million gallon water leak

City crews recently found a major leak in the city water system, one they estimate amounted to a loss of about 6 million gallons of water a month. The leak was in a 16-inch line tap at Fifth Avenue East North, city manager Susan Nicosia told council last week. Public works director Chris Hanley showed a chunk of the pipe to councilors, with a large hole in it. It was one of two leaks in the pipe they found. It was fixed on April 6 and since then, well logs are indicating it was leaking about 6 million gallons a month. Fixing the...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Caretaker charged for allegedly planning to steal from woman

By DERRICK PERKINS For the Hungry Horse News A Columbia Falls caretaker who allegedly planned to steal from his elderly dementia patient was foiled by a surveillance camera, prosecutors say. Douglas Wayne Lukenbill, 69, faces a felony burglary charge in Flathead County District Court after the failed April 23 break-in. His arraignment is set for May 19. Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to a Dorothy Street home after an individual reported spotting suspicious activity on a surveillance camera feed at the house. According to court documents, the caller saw a person stand outside of the home about 11 p.m. He approached the camera and removed it. Investigators later concluded that someone had forced the door open, noting fresh damage to the area. The resident, who suffers from dementia, told authorities she noticed nothing out of the ordinary. But within about three hours several other witnesses stepped forward to identify the man on the surveillance footage as Lukenbill, court documents said. Authorities determined that Lukenbill worked as a caretaker for the resident. Confronted, Lukenbill denied the allegations, but allegedly changed his tune after investigators brought up the surveillance footage. If convicted, Lukenbill faces up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

Hungry Horse News

Columbia Falls, MT
