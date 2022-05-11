ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers Have 'Standing' Trade Offer from Houston Rockets for Russell Westbrook

By Eric Eulau
 2 days ago

One NBA salary cap expert says the Houston Rockets have communicated to the Lakers that they're willing to do a Russell Westbrook trade any time this offseason.

The Russell Westbrook trade rumors have been swirling for months now. As soon as the calendar flipped to 2022 and the trade deadline drew nearer, it was apparent the Lakers were exploring their options when it came to Russ.

Of course, the Lakers stood pat and gutted out the final months of a 49-loss regular season with Westbrook on the roster.

One offer that was on the table at the deadline, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports , was sending Westbrook and a first-round pick to Houston in exchange for oft-injured guard John Wall. According to Spotrac's Keith Smith , that offer from the Rockets still stands.

"There’s considerable reporting that Pelinka has a standing offer to send Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for John Wall’s nearly-matching contract. The catch? LA will have to surrender one of the two tradable first round picks (in 2026, 2027 or 2028) they have left. The real question: Can the Lakers do better in a trade?"

Smith is quick to highlight the million-dollar question, are the Lakers willing to expend draft capital to make the Westbrook problem someone else's problem?

Bill Oram , who covers the Lakers for The Athletic, believes that the key in the Lakers not getting hosed in a Russ deal lies in not desperately shopping him this offseason. Picks, or no picks.

"The only way for the Lakers to stop digging their hole deeper is to find their way into a position of strength. And the only way they can do that is to convince the rest of league that they are not as desperate to trade Westbrook as everyone believes. That they are content to bring him back for another season and give their big three another chance."

That might be a tough sell, but swapping Westbrook for Wall isn't the big change the Lakers need this summer. Wall has played in 40 NBA games since 2019 and sat out this 2021-2022 entire season.

It's a standing offer that is best left standing.

cha'go jim
1d ago

Russ is the only healthy one so get over it …. You can’t have the highest paid on the bench 🏀 70% of the time and expect to win anything but the merchandise sales

Terry Palmer
1d ago

this trade would make since in so many ways John wall is in good shape and healthy plus he is hungry to play it would be a great fit because he pass first before shooting

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Phil Jackson suggesting Lakers make drastic roster move

Phil Jackson seems to want the Los Angeles Lakers to go full Keyser Söze mode this offseason. Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times said this week during an appearance on “The Doug Gottlieb Show” that he has heard Jackson, who has recently been advising the Lakers, would like them to trade LeBron James. Plaschke, who has covered the Lakers and L.A. sports for several decades, including when Jackson still used to coach the Lakers, did add that there is nothing “on the record” to back up the claim that Jackson wants James traded. But Plaschke did also say that Jackson would like the Lakers to keep Russell Westbrook and try to make it work with him.
PennLive.com

Basketball Hall of Famer, former Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks center has died

Legendary NBA big man and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Lanier died Tuesday evening. Lanier reportedly passed away following a short illness. “Bob Lanier was a Hall of Fame player and among the most talented centers in the history of the NBA, but his impact on the league went far beyond what he accomplished on the court,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “For more than 30 years, Bob served as our global ambassador and as a special assistant to David Stern and then me, traveling the world to teach the game’s values and make a positive impact on young people everywhere.”
The Spun

Jay Williams Reacts To LeBron James Trade Suggestion

Over the past week, ESPN's Mike Greenberg and Stephen A. Smith have advocated for the Lakers trading LeBron James. Jay Williams, however, is strongly against that idea. "I think that is a crazy, erroneous take," Williams said on Get Up. "Just the fact that you agree with Stephen A. Smith on this. We are talking about one of the two greatest basketball players to ever walk this planet. You just don't let him go after he had an MVP year at 37 years old. You just don't let him go."
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Appears To Respond To Nets GM's Comments

On Wednesday, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks turned some heads with his comments about whether or not the team will make a long-term commitment to Kyrie Irving. "I think that’s something we’ve been discussing, and we will continue to debrief on and discuss throughout this offseason,” Marks said. “It's honestly not just Kyrie, we have decisions to make on a variety of free agents. We haven’t had any of those discussions yet, so it would be unfair for me to comment on how it looks for us and Kyrie, because to be quite frank he has some decisions to make on his own. So, he has to look at what he wants to do with his player option and so forth like that."
WILX-TV

Former Spartan Adreian Payne killed in Orlando

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne has died in Orlando, Florida. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) confirmed to News 10 just before noon that Payne was shot and killed. Former teammates took to Twitter to share the news. The...
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Lakers Daily

Jeanie Buss’ candid response when asked if LeBron James and Klutch Sports run the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss commented on the notion that superstar LeBron James and Klutch Sports run the team, in an exclusive interview with the Los Angeles Times. “Do they have final say? No. Are they running the team? No, no, not at all,” Buss said. “I am controlling owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, I’m held accountable for every decision that’s made here.”
Yardbarker

A Lady Spotted Trying To Calm Draymond Green Down To Help Him Avoid Getting A Technical Foul

Draymond Green is known for his propensity to be quite demonstrative towards the referees, his reputation is one of someone quick to lose his temper on the court. Draymond is a passionate player, and he feeds off his energy at times to make winning plays for the Golden State Warriors, but that does tend to get him in trouble with the officials.
