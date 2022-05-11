ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Spring, MN

ROCORI School Board Selects Lone Finalist for Superintendent Job

By Alex Svejkovsky
WJON
WJON
 2 days ago
COLD SPRING -- The ROCORI School Board has selected a finalist for the district's open superintendent position. Donita Stepan was chosen as the lone finalist...

WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
