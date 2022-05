The supply chain is still hurting Rivian. But the electric vehicle maker thinks things can only go up from here. (Thanks for jinxing it, Rivian.) "We believe we’ve seen really the worst of it or sort of the valley, if you will, of these supply constraints," Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said on an earnings call on Wednesday. "And the suppliers are leaned in. We have very high levels of visibility into what the allocations will be on a go-forward basis. And that gives us the confidence of what the ramp will look like as we look out through the remainder of this year."

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO