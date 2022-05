Tim Marlo, clinical associate professor in the School of Analytics, Finance and Economics, is not only devoted to helping SIU students in the classroom, preparing them for their future careers. As the faculty adviser for the Saluki Student Investment Fund (SSIF) and the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Research Challenge team, he spends countless hours mentoring them and providing them with hands-on learning experiences that give them an edge in the competitive job market.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO