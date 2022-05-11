Report: Liverpool To Sell Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain This Summer | Premier League Sides Interested

Liverpool look set to cash in on English midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer with several Premier League sides already showing interest.

Liverpool are fresh off of a 1-2 Premier League victory over Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.

The win was the Anfield side's 26th of the Premier League season.

Despite this, Jurgen Klopp's men could still end up in second place behind Manchester City. With this in mind, Julian Ward has his work cut out for him in the transfer market.

In order to raise funds, it seems logical that some of Liverpool's 'dead wood' will be sold.

One of those players is attracting a lot of interest from Premier League clubs.

Liverpool To Sell Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool are set to cash in on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer according to TV 2 Danmark writer Daniel Nielson .

Whether it be due to injuries or an increase in squad depth, Oxlade-Chamberlain's influence on the squad has rapidly decreased.

The midfielder is entering the last year of his contract and it does not look as if the club will hand him a new deal.

According to Nielson, several Premier League clubs have already registered their interest in the energetic midfielder as his time at Liverpool looks to be coming to an end.

