ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Report: Liverpool To Sell Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain This Summer | Premier League Sides Interested

By Matt Thielen
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qE2cH_0faRYsOf00

Liverpool look set to cash in on English midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer with several Premier League sides already showing interest.

Liverpool are fresh off of a 1-2 Premier League victory over Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.

The win was the Anfield side's 26th of the Premier League season.

Despite this, Jurgen Klopp's men could still end up in second place behind Manchester City. With this in mind, Julian Ward has his work cut out for him in the transfer market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2QNS_0faRYsOf00

IMAGO / NurPhoto

In order to raise funds, it seems logical that some of Liverpool's 'dead wood' will be sold.

One of those players is attracting a lot of interest from Premier League clubs.

Liverpool To Sell Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool are set to cash in on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer according to TV 2 Danmark writer Daniel Nielson .

Whether it be due to injuries or an increase in squad depth, Oxlade-Chamberlain's influence on the squad has rapidly decreased.

The midfielder is entering the last year of his contract and it does not look as if the club will hand him a new deal.

According to Nielson, several Premier League clubs have already registered their interest in the energetic midfielder as his time at Liverpool looks to be coming to an end.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

'He's quality - but I don't think he fits at City'

West Ham forward Michail Antonio believes Erling Haaland is "a quality player, an unbelievable striker" - but he does not think he is the right fit for Manchester City. Speaking on the Footballer's Football podcast, Antonio thinks City's style of play will make it difficult for Haaland to profit in the way he does for current side Borussia Dortmund.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Chelsea v Liverpool: FA Cup final match preview

It seems remarkable that Liverpool have not lifted the FA Cup since a dramatic victory over West Ham in 2006 and even more extraordinary that this is only their second final since that penalty shootout success. The other was a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in 2012 – one of five triumphs in the competition for the Blues over the last 16 years. Wembley has become almost like a second home to Chelsea, with this their third successive appearance in the final, and they will be keen to avoid an unwanted hat-trick of defeats, having been beaten by Arsenal and Leicester in the previous two instalments. Add to that their penalty shootout heartbreak against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final in February and Thomas Tuchel’s side certainly have a few Wembley demons to exorcise while Jürgen Klopp’s are bidding to claim a second trophy of a potential quadruple this season. Stephen Hollis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
The US Sun

Arsenal have ‘SUBMITTED’ £43m offer for Jesus, Bologna sporting director in town to ‘discuss’ Hickey deal – Spurs latest

ARSENAL have reportedly submitted a £43m bid to lure Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus to the Emirates this summer. The Brazilian could be surplus to requirements following the arrival of Erling Haaland, and Mikel Arteta is hoping to persuade Jesus to make the switch. Meanwhile, Italian outfit Bologna's sporting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Liverpool Coverage Watch#Tottenham Hotspur
Reuters

Kane double fires Tottenham to vital win over Arsenal

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - Harry Kane struck twice as Tottenham Hotspur kept their Premier League top four hopes very much alive with a 3-0 demolition of Arsenal in a rambunctious north London derby on Thursday. Victory for Arsenal at the home of their arch-rivals would have secured their first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
CBS Sports

Wolves vs. Manchester City live score: Premier League title race updates as Man City try to fend off Liverpool

Manchester City will look to rebuild its lead atop the Premier League table with just three games to go as the favorites travel to Wolverhampton on Wednesday (3:15 p.m. ET kickoff). City are level with Liverpool on points following the Reds' 2-1 win at Aston Villa on Tuesday. A victory will see City with one hand on the trophy, while dropping points will put Jurgen Klopp's team firmly back in the race with six points up for grabs the rest of the way.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: The Players’ “Quality, Mentality and Character” Is the Reason For Liverpool Success

Liverpool pushed on from conceding an early goal to winning 2-1 at Villa Park on Tuesday night. The game came after the disappointing draw against Tottenham, which saw Liverpool fall from one point behind Manchester City to three points behind them. Without less than a handful of league games to play, snagging the Premier League title is starting to feel impossible, but the only chance they have is to win the rest of their games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Sean Dyche: Ex-Burnley boss open to managing abroad

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche says he would be open to managing abroad. Dyche was sacked last month after almost 10 years in charge with the Clarets 18th in the Premier League, four points from safety. They have moved out of the relegation zone under caretaker Mike Jackson with three...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy