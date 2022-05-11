ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ste. Genevieve, MO

VRBO Permit Approved For Seraphin Street Location

By Editor
 2 days ago

Claire Bauman quickly received the blessings of the Ste. Genevieve Planning and Zoning Commission to operate a guest lodging establishment last Thursday night. The commission voted unanimously to approve Bauman’s request for a special use permit to have a vacation rent by owners (VRBO) operation at 89 Seraphin Street, in a...

nextstl.com

Demo Alert: 5207 Loughborough

Ameren is planning to raze 5207 Loughborough in the Princeton Heights neighborhood. The company acquired the properties 5207, 5211, 5215 Loughborough in 2019, boarded them up, and submitted demolition permit applications in August of 2020. The electric utility has a substation on the triangular-shaped parcel formed by alleys and Macklind Avenue to the north.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
