Grass Roots: The 2022 Boardriders Club Showdown

Five years in the making, ‘The Color of Winter’ follows Rob Machado and friends’ typical winter grind through San Diego, from Seaside Reef to Black’s, once the zone it gets those cherished north swells between November and April. “In the beginning, this started out as me wanting to learn about film [after] focusing on still imagery [for so long], which today is transitioning into moving imagery with video and film,” explains longtime California surf photographer Pat Stacy, who filmed the project. “The intent was to show that just throwing your surfboard in your car and going surfing at your local break is a blessing. I wanted to show that if that’s a part of your life, you’re very fortunate.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO