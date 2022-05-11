ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grass Roots: The 2022 Boardriders Club Showdown

By Jereme Aubertin
Surfline
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotography by Craig ‘CPL’ Levers and Cory Scott. Words by Craig Levers. It is universally agreed the concept of a National Boardriders Cup is a very cool idea. Every club in the country is invited to gather a team, surf some heats and give it all you’ve got in the Tag...

www.surfline.com

Comments / 0

Surfline

Watch: 'The Color of Winter', Starring Rob Machado

Five years in the making, ‘The Color of Winter’ follows Rob Machado and friends’ typical winter grind through San Diego, from Seaside Reef to Black’s, once the zone it gets those cherished north swells between November and April. “In the beginning, this started out as me wanting to learn about film [after] focusing on still imagery [for so long], which today is transitioning into moving imagery with video and film,” explains longtime California surf photographer Pat Stacy, who filmed the project. “The intent was to show that just throwing your surfboard in your car and going surfing at your local break is a blessing. I wanted to show that if that’s a part of your life, you’re very fortunate.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Surfline

Rivals 3 Heat 5: Jacob’s Magic Little Day

Images by Scott Bauer, Tom Jennings, Isaac Jones and Rex Nink-Mowday. For a moment, Jacob Willcox thought he’d blown it. He had a four-day window to surf his Rivals heat on home turf around Margaret River, just before the CT trials. “The trials were on a Wednesday,” Jacob says. “We were watching the charts and originally I thought the Monday, but it’s seemed like recently the swells have been coming in a bit wonky and wobbly, and Monday was like that. So I got us to put it off a day.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Surfline

Incoming: Big SW Swell, W Winds For SA and Vic

XL storm forms south of the Bight, sets up a large-scale SW swell. Preceding mid-period W swell to impact SA this weekend. Peak days Tuesday-Wednesday for Victoria, winds holding W-NW Forecasts related to this Incoming: SA South Coast | Western Victoria | Surf Coast | Mornington/PI. A major storm development...
ENVIRONMENT
Surfline

Worimi Country, North Of The Hunter

Here we’re continuing a series in partnership with Surfing World magazine. Each will tell a story of country, from a place we prize as a surfing heartland, from a time long before we learned to surf it. We hope these will help us better understand our surfing home. Here is a story of the country just north of the Hunter River, and how the Stockton dunes came to be.
LIFESTYLE

