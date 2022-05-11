ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

New lifeguards at Holiday World could accrue up to $1,000 in bonuses

wdrb.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you become a lifeguard at Holiday World & Spashin' Safari, you could get up to $1,000 in bonus money. Lifeguards get $250 for completing...

www.wdrb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS11

Deals, freebies for National Nurses Week 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you are or a nurse or know someone who is a nurse, make sure you take advantage of these freebies and deals for National Nurses Week. The weeklong celebration of healthcare heroes began on May 6 and ends Thursday, May 12. Here's what deals are...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Fuzzy Zoeller opens hotel, restaurant in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new hotel and restaurant in southern Indiana owned by PGA legend Fuzzy Zoeller are now open. The Hilton Garden Inn Jeffersonville and Fuzzy's The 15th Club Food & Spirits restaurant opened Thursday. The restaurant is located inside the 114-room hotel on Water Tower Road, on...
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky to create a mobile unemployment office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In hopes of improving access, Kentucky is creating a new mobile unemployment insurance office. The agency said they would send the vehicle "regularly to underserved communities to help claimants file for benefits, request payments, verify their identity, participate in eligibility reviews, reset PIN numbers and more."
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
City
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

Lawn care businesses work to balance rising prices and satisfied customers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Prices going up is impacting everyone in some way, especially at the pump. But it's impacting one industry in more ways than one. Lawn care services rely on gasoline, diesel, fertilizer, and expensive equipment to keep business running and grass short. Companies like CO2 Lawn Service...
INDUSTRY
WLKY.com

The kid-free floating quarry in Oldham County now has a beach

LA GRANGE, Ky. — The kid-free place to float in Oldham County has a new addition this year. FRP-LaGrange Quarry opens this weekend, and this time, there will be a sand beach for lounging. According to the Facebook page, they removed the "cattail cove" and added sand, so bring...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#Labor Day#Holiday World Spashin#Wdrb Media
wdrb.com

New restaurant and office space proposed in New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant and office space could be coming to Market Street in New Albany. A 12,000-square-foot property is proposed for the old federal parking lot site at the corner of Scribner and Market streets. It would include a new La Catrina restaurant on the first floor with a large patio and additional retail space.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville's airport welcomed more than 27,000 travelers for Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 27,600 travelers flew into the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport during the weekend of the Kentucky Derby. To greet travelers, the airport had live music from the morning until midnight, selfie spots and special "Derby greeters." The airport also decorated the terminals with more...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Jobs
wdrb.com

Israeli Street Fair takes over the Trager Family JCC

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Trager Family JCC hosts the Israeli Street Fair. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a little taste of the family friendly event. Enjoy Israeli Music, Food Trucks, Falafel, Cocktails & Mocktails, Arts & Crafts, Kid Zone and a Market featuring Local Artists. Israeli Street Fair. Trager Family JCC.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

4-day Louisville Juneteenth Festival planned next month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The third annual Louisville Juneteenth Festival is being held in June. The four-day celebration goes from June 16-19 as part of the national holiday. June 19, 1865, was the day enslaved African Americans in Texas, and other Confederate states, learned that the Civil War had ended and they were free. However, not everyone gained freedom on Juneteenth. In Kentucky, a Union state, slavery continued until December 1865, when federal law forced enslavers in the state to emancipate enslaved people when the 13th Amendment had the approval of three-fourths of the states, ending the practice of slavery in the Union.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Madison's Crystal Beach Swimming Pool to remain closed this summer for repairs

MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- A project to renovate a southern Indiana pool is forcing it to stay closed for this summer season. The city of Madison's Crystal Beach Swimming Pool was found to have extensive damage after the liner was removed in January. That includes structural damage like crumbling concrete and filters that failed pressure tests. Now, the city is planning to call in engineers to come up with a design plan to fix the pool and expand its lifespan.
MADISON, IN
wdrb.com

Healthy infant dropped off at west Louisville fire station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A healthy newborn baby was surrendered Thursday morning at a west Louisville fire station. Louisville Fire Department Battalion Chief Maj. Bobby Cooper said in a news release that the baby was handed over "legally and safely" around 7:15 a.m. in the 3200 block of River Park Drive, near the Shawnee Expressway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Infant left with firefighters at LFD station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters at one Louisville Fire Department station found themselves handling a different kind of call this morning after an infant was dropped off to them. The infant was surrendered around 7:15 a.m. to the on duty firefighters at the Truck 4 / Engine 22 station, located...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy