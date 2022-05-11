New lifeguards at Holiday World could accrue up to $1,000 in bonuses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The third annual Louisville Juneteenth Festival is being held in June. The four-day celebration goes from June 16-19 as part of the national holiday. June 19, 1865, was the day enslaved African Americans in Texas, and other Confederate states, learned that the Civil War had ended and they were free. However, not everyone gained freedom on Juneteenth. In Kentucky, a Union state, slavery continued until December 1865, when federal law forced enslavers in the state to emancipate enslaved people when the 13th Amendment had the approval of three-fourths of the states, ending the practice of slavery in the Union.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO