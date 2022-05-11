ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Cowboys Schedule Release: Coach Mike McCarthy at Packers in Week 10

By Mike Fisher,Zach Dimmitt
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3quGPj_0faRUAZX00

It's Dallas at Green Bay - coach Mike McCarthy's Packers maybe-chilly reunion with QB Aaron Rodgers (in more ways that one) - in Week 10.

FRISCO - The league is going to milk this thing for every drop of drama it can, isn't it? Ahead of the complete 2022 NFL schedule release Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys have joined the trend of tossing out a random date announcement.

So ...

It's a nationally-televised Dallas at Green Bay meeting - coach Mike McCarthy's Packers maybe-chilly reunion with QB Aaron Rodgers (in more ways that one) - in Week 10, Nov. 13, 3:25 p.m. on FOX.

Otherwise, it's still anyone's guess which prime-time slots the Dallas Cowboys will slide into this season. But when giving an initial look at Dallas' 2022 opponents, there appears to be little opportunity for wins that could serve as a potential playoff stepping-stone when the lights are shining brightest on America's Team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UlM7B_0faRUAZX00

Jerry Jones (left) and Mike McCarthy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VoCQY_0faRUAZX00

Dallas defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kSEYv_0faRUAZX00

Dak Prescott

CBS released a graphic Tuesday of the strength of schedule based on opponent 2021 win percentage for all 32 teams. Tied in last place was the Cowboys and the Commanders, whose 2022 opponents have combined win percentage of .462. from last year.

It doesn't get any prouder for the division that fans have often labeled the "NFC Least," as the Philadelphia Eagles (.464) and New York Giants (.465) have the third and fourth easiest strength of schedule, respectively.

Of course, Dallas will face the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium next season along with the Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals at home. Aside from that, the Cowboys will need to play nearly perfect in order to earn league-wide respect despite having the NFL's easiest projected schedule.

Along with the two conference champs and the annual home-and-away meetings with the usual division suspects, Dallas is slated to a face the Bears, Lions, Bucs, Colts, Texans at home and the Vikings, Jaguars, Titans and Packers on the road. ... and the Packers in Week 10.

NFL Draft Surprises and Blockbuster Trade A.J. Brown (; 1:05)

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys LB Arrested for Threatening to Kill Ex-Girlfriend

Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson, a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested last week in Frisco after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, has accused the 28-year-old Wilson of “damaging her patio, threatening to kill her with a tire iron, destroying her laptop, choking her friend and trying to run over her with his car as he drove off.”
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Details Have Emerged From Accident Involving Jerry Jones

On Wednesday night, it was reported that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a minor car accident. He was then transported to a hospital for "precautionary reasons." Thankfully, the latest update on Jones' status is quite encouraging. According to WFAA reporter Matt Howerton, Jones' injuries from Wednesday's car...
DALLAS, TX
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, 79, Hospitalized Following Car Crash

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is recovering after he was involved in a car crash Wednesday evening. Jones, 79, was reportedly transported to a local hospital after he suffered minor injuries in a "minor" car accident in downtown Dallas, Texas Wednesday night. Jones is said to be doing fine and is now recovering at home.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Frisco, TX
City
Dallas, WI
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Jerry Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Cowboys Schedule#American Football#The Dallas Cowboys#Fox#Dak Prescott Cbs#The Philadelphia Eagles#New York Giants
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jeudy arrest will leave Russell Wilson, Broncos fans infuriated

It has been a wild offseason for the NFL so far, and the craziness won’t stop. The Denver Broncos are in a great spot to get back into the playoffs once again, however, the franchise just hit a bump in the road with star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy’s arrest on Thursday. Now, Russell Wilson and the Denver fanbase are left asking, what’s going on?
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The reason Browns’ Jarvis Landry hurt his free agency chances

Cleveland Browns free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry was anticipating a huge payday after the team released him earlier this NFL offseason, even switching agents in the hopes of securing a contract potentially in the range of $20 million per year. Only, it hasn’t quite happened that way, as Landry remains on the free agent market, with only a visit to the New Orleans Saints and some interest from the Baltimore Ravens being the only noteworthy news items on Landry since. According to the latest rumors, Landry himself appears to have damaged his own free agency chances. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Browns Wire of USA Today have the latest.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

The Charges Against Jerry Jeudy Have Been Revealed

Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned that Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was taken into custody. Initial details surrounding the situation were not known, as Jeudy hadn't been booked yet. However, just over an hour after the initial report was filed, the official charges against Jeudy have been announced.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Breaking: Patriots Reportedly Finalizing Quarterback Trade

The New England Patriots' quarterback room is about to change. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Patriots are working on a trade involving Jarrett Stidham. So, which team is trading for Stidham? It turns out the Las Vegas Raiders are acquiring the former Auburn quarterback. Breer said this...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Youtube
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Spun

The Steelers Cut 3 Players On Tuesday Afternoon

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers parted ways with three players on their roster. For starters, the Steelers waived long snapper Rex Sunahara and linebacker Tegray Scales. Sunahara was signed to the Steelers' practice squad on Dec. 8. He didn't appear in a regular-season game for them though. Scales, meanwhile, appeared...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KTRE

NFL Schedule: Cowboys open at home against Bucs, Texans host Colts

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The NFL schedule is complete and teams now know the road they must take if they want to get to the Super Bowl. Dallas’ full schedule is below. Dallas will open the season at home in prime time against tom Brady and the Tampa bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys have five prime time games along with their annual Thanksgiving game, this year against the Giants. The Houston Texans will start their season Week 1 at NRG Stadium hosting AFC rival Indianapolis with a noon kickoff. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs travel to Arizona to start the season.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Week 1 Schedule Rumor

As we approach the the NFL's full 2022 schedule reveal, more and more leaks are starting to hit the Twittersphere. Including, the Cowboys season opener. According to one account, Dallas is rumored to be traveling to Jacksonville to take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jags come Week 1. Cowboys Nation...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

John Elway Makes His Russell Wilson Opinion Very Clear

The Denver Broncos entered this offseason with one main goal: acquire a star quarterback. They checked off that box by trading for Russell Wilson. Speaking to the media this week, Broncos president of football operations John Elway had nothing but good things to say about Wilson. "He was the piece...
DENVER, CO
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy