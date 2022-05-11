ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State Receivers Are Cashing In

By Mark Wogenrich
 2 days ago

Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson join Sportico's list of the world's highest-paid athletes. Could Jahan Dotson be next?

Welcome to the club, Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson.

Two former Penn State receivers earned big paydays over the past year, vaulting them into the stratosphere of the world's highest-paid athletes. According to Sportico, which covers sports business, Godwin and Robinson are two of the 25 NFL players who rank among the world's 100 athletes with the highest earnings .

Godwin ranks No. 47 on Sportico's list after signing a new three-year, $60 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Godwin received an $18.75 million signing bonus , according to the contract-tracking site Spotrac.

Sportico estimates that Godwin earned $36.8 million over the past year, $34.8 million of that in salary from the Bucs. Godwin was among the NFL's three highest-paid receivers, according to Sporticoc.

Robinson, meanwhile, signed a three-year, $46.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, according to Spotrac. Sportico ranks Robinson at No. 77 on the worldwide list with estimated earnings of $32.4 million over the past year.

Penn State's two receivers on the Sportico top 100 earned an estimated $69.2 million. The next to join them in the stratosphere could be Jahan Dotson, the Washington Commanders' first-round pick . Dotson stands to sign a projected $15 million deal over four years, according to Spotrac.

Sportico's list of the world's highest-earning athletes is a fascinating mix of those who earn huge salaries and those who make most of their money through endorsements. The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James tops the list at $126.9 million.

Jahan Dotson 'looks as solid as advertised,' Washington coach Ron Rivera says

Saquon Barkley, Shaka Toney and Jahan Dotson highlight a unique Penn State graduation day

The view from Atlanta: How Arnold Ebiketie fits with the Falcons

