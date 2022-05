Shortly after announcing the second location of The Americano coming to Atlanta, two-time James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur Chef Scott Conant shares that the Italian-inspired steakhouse will officially open to the public for dinner service on Monday, May 23. Located within the luxurious InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta – which is currently in the final stages of a complete transformation – The Americano blends a European style of highly personalized service with contemporary dining to create an exceptional and convivial experience.

