Stüssy and Nike's Air Force 1 Mid sneakers are finally dropping this week.

By Andrea Carrillo
inputmag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStüssy and Nike have been partners long enough to know what constitutes a good collaboration. In 2000, they joined forces on a humble Nike Air Huarache and sealed a partnership that would continue to this day. Fast forward a couple of decades, and the duo is finally ready to release its...

www.inputmag.com

Comments / 0

sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy”

First rumored in late February 2021, the Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy” finally releases in full family-sizing on Wednesday, May 11th. While not an original style of Tinker Hatfield’s fourth design contribution to the Air Jordan series, the two-tone retro marked a pivotal point in Michael Jordan’s eponymous brand. Launched in the year 2000, the “Midnight Navy” colorway served as a deviation from the Chicago Bulls-inspired arrangements that had become synonymous with the most successful pairs of #23’s footwear roster. The straightforward Jordan 6 was initially intended to return during 2021’s holiday season, but global logistical delays pushed a first-ever reissue to the first-half of 2022. The titular hue lands most prominently across the midsole, though it also animates the tongue, sportscar-informed spoiler at the heel and the Jumpman logo right underneath it. Underfoot, traction zones indulge in icy blue finishes to help combat the yellowing that plagued the brand’s first go-around with the colorway.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

A Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas”

Jokingly dubbed the “Eminem 4s at home” for its resemblance to the 2015 collaboration between the Detroit hip-hop legend, Carhartt, and Jordan Brand, this upcoming Air Jordan 4 Retro is not a laughing manner. Easily one of the best colorways of the AJ4 we’ve seen in a minute, this upcoming August release contains all the classy elements you’d want in a Jordan 4 Retro — even if it doesn’t have the Nike Air on the heel.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 "Chrome" Rumored Release Date Revealed

One of the most beloved Jumpman models is the Air Jordan 6. This is for good reason as it is the first shoe that Michael Jordan ever won a championship in. This is one of those shoes that continues to get dope new colorways, and in 2022, Jordan Brand is certainly giving it a ton of support, as they should. It's one of those models that will stand the test of time, and fans will forever cop new models if they are readily available.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Next Jordan Brand Air Max Shoe, The Air 200E, Is Revealed

Nike’s revolutionary Air technology has been part of the Jordan Brand line of footwear since #23’s debut in the NBA. Beginning with the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Jordan 3, the Oregon-based company’s game-changing Air Max cushioning solution has delivered a peek behind the midsole, exposing Air technology to the world. Over the last few decades, Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has blended basketball heritage and running-informed cues for models that promise comfort and style.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Supreme x Nike Zoom Flight 95 Releases On May 5th

Supreme continues its trend of rotating obscure and mainstream models for its Nike shoe collaborations as it turns its direction to the Nike Zoom Flight 95. To clarify, this mid-90s basketball shoe is hardly obscure as it debuted in 1995, largely considered one of the most robust years in basketball shoe history. The enlarged “bug eye” midsole design and the ample use of carbon fiber renders these one very recognizable, but it is relatively unfamiliar in the grand scheme of Nike footwear as it hasn’t released at retail in years. Now, Supreme is responsible for ushering back this popular silhouette (a first-time collab for the model), and they’re doing so in their signature street-style aesthetic.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Latest Nike Air More Uptempo Features Multi-Colored Accents And Illustrations

The Nike Air More Uptempo has been widely lauded as one of the best basketball sneakers of all-time. And while it dominated hardwood courts everywhere throughout the 1990s, the Scottie Pippen-associated silhouette has become a go-to option off-the-court since. Recently, the sneaker emerged in a clean, white-colored ensemble accompanied by multi-color accents.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Sneaker Releases: Givenchy Drops Its Fully Knitted TK-360 Men’s Sneaker + More

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. May 9, 2022: Givenchy has released its newest sneaker by creative director Matthew M. Williams. Dubbed his “dream shoe,” Williams’ new shoe for the luxury house was first spotted on the runway for spring 2022. Called the TK-360, the name alludes to its singular “total-knit” construction. It’s fully knitted, single-piece structure serves up a bold, custom-molded silhouette featuring a classic stretch knit upper that is fully integrated with the sole, making it...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 Mid Lightly Remixes The “Bred Toe” Colorway

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is no stranger to copying iconic colorways, as nods to the “Chicago” and “Bred” have been frequent throughout the past few years. 2022’s assortment only adds more homages to the catalog, with a remixed “Bred Toe” soon to hit the shelves.
CHICAGO, IL
sneakernews.com

Rich Green Animates The Latest Greyscale Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape

The Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape isn’t the wildest modification of Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design, but it’s one of the most important as it contributes to the company’s sustainability efforts. Recently, the trail-inspired iteration appeared in a mix of grey and green tones, with the latter...
APPAREL
The US Sun

Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?

HELLO KITTY is a fictional character created by Japanese designer Yoko Shimizu. In 2022, Hello Kitty is teaming up with Nike once again to release a summer sneaker collaboration. Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?. Dropping on May 27, 2022, the Hello Kitty x Nike sneakers...
APPAREL
inputmag.com

Nike and RTFKT Studio's first digital sneakers remix the Dunk

A couple of months ago, Nike acquired metaverse sneaker creator RTFKT Studios and planted the seed for a new frontier of digital sneakers. That fruit is now ripe for the picking, as the first of the Swoosh’s Ethereum-based kicks have finally been unveiled. Digital drip — RTFKT took to...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “UNC”

Though added to the Jumpman’s lexicon many, many years ago — as MJ himself was a Tar Heel — “University Blue” has only recently become a ubiquitous part of the brand’s catalog. And for 2022, the colorway is dressing the Air Jordan 1 Low OG, this time in a color blocking reminiscent of 2019’s “Obsidian.”
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 4 “Military Black” Is Releasing In Full Kids Sizing

Jordan Brand’s ability to keep its loyal fans on the edges of their seats never ceases to amaze. With the Air Jordan 4 continuing its reign as one of the most coveted Air Jordans in the lineage, the brand has done plenty to whet the appetites of its followers without actually giving them what they want. It’s fair to say that the Military Blue 4s are now at the top of the list of requested Retro releases, but Jordan Brand’s keeping the crowd at bay with the “Military Black”.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Ice Blue Flair Lands On This Upcoming Nike Air Max 95

The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t celebrating a milestone anniversary, but it’s maintained a steady flow of releases throughout 2022’s first five months. Recently, the Christian Tresser-designed silhouette appeared in an ice blue and white color arrangement. Honeycomb mesh base layers visible at and around the tongue indulge in a “colorless” look, allowing for overlays at the tip of the toe, across the vamp and spine to revel in their vibrant blue tone. Lace loops and the miniature swoosh at the lateral heel feature black contrasting accents, as does the Air Max branding on the top of the tongue. Underfoot, midsoles opt for the sneaker’s lightest two tones, with the waffle-patterned tread mostly favoring a pitch-dark look. Some netizens are likely to compare the next Air Max 95 with UNC-friendly releases, but the brand hasn’t associated the shoes with the famed university. Nevertheless, the aforementioned components create a compelling, refreshing take on Tresser’s iconic design.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Adds Mini Swooshes To The Air Max Plus

The Nike Air Max Plus may not boast the global appeal of other visible Air-cushioned silhouettes before it, but it continues being a go-to option among street style enthusiasts. For its latest ensemble, the Sean McDowell-designed sneaker has appeared in a predominantly black ensemble coupled with non-standard miniature swoosh logos....
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Air Force 1 Mid “I Got Next”

With more than half the year left, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid continues to push Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design’s 40th anniversary forward. Recently, the silhouette joined the “I Got Next” collection. Inspired by the very game that informed the Air Force 1‘s existence, the newly-surfaced...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Jordan Brand Planning Another Take On A “6 Rings” Hybrid Sneaker

Out of Jordan Brand’s entire line-up, none can ever match up to the silhouette’s MJ himself wore, as they effectively symbolize a piece of history. Every subsequent Retro further passes down the legacy, all the while further celebrating icons like the Air Jordan 11 “Concord” and Air Jordan 1 “Bred” as well as the lore behind them.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Penny One Covered In Sail And Cream Tones

Fans of mid-1990s Nike Basketball have a lot to look forward to in 2022 because the Swoosh has happily reopened its vaults to re-issue some of the most iconic models of that era. You already know the Zoom Flight 95 is making a comeback, starting off with the Supreme Zoom Flight 95 in three bandana-clad styles, but the Air Max Penny, the first signature shoe of Penny Hardaway, will also be a recurring headline as we head into Fall.
APPAREL

