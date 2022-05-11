ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Bend Gas Prices Hit New Record High

By Heather Roberts
kbnd.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEND, OR -- Skyrocketing gas prices are causing sticker shock for drivers. AAA's Marie Dodds says gas prices all over the state hit new records after crude oil shot up over $110 a barrell, "It’s a big jump. Any time we see...

kbnd.com

Comments / 1

