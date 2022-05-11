ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Steamy Wednesday with light stray showers possible

By Nikki Pietrus
fortwaynesnbc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Humidity will be high this Wednesday with what is set to be our hottest day of the year so far. Morning temperatures start in the low 70s...

www.fortwaynesnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
fortwaynesnbc.com

Sun continues Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - High pressure will slowly slide east tomorrow but will still be in charge and deliver another sunny day. Humidity has dropped and it will be quite comfortable. A cold front will approach the area late Saturday and begin to increase the chances for rain. Saturday afternoon and evening will be the best chance for rain. Cooler weather will return for next week but temperatures are still expected in the 70s.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Sunny, summer-like Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Summer weather continues this Thursday with conditions set to be a lot more comfortable than Wednesday. With much lower humidity and clear skies, the morning starts much cooler with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Skies will stay clear through the day, bringing lots of sunshine as high temperatures reach the mid 80s by late afternoon. Winds will be light and humidity will remain low, making for a lovely day to enjoy outdoor.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Warm days stay for now

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A southerly flow will continue into the first part of the weekend. This means the warm days will continue. Highs will stay in the 80s and lows will be near 60. A cold front will make it’s way Saturday and bring a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms then. Until that time, it will be mainly dry.
FORT WAYNE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Storm chances return for Indiana this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – We’ve enjoyed a nice sunny stretch of weather with temperatures in the upper 80s. The dry spell looks like it could be ending soon, as storm chances increase this weekend. Thursday at a glance. Join the weather conversation on Twitter!. Sunny and hot Thursday. More sunshine...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Partly cloudy, warm Tuesday with some sunshine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - It will get even warmer this Tuesday, keeping a summer-like feel in the forecast. Temperatures will climb to the 80s for the first of several times this week. Skies will start mostly cloudy with some clearing in store through the afternoon and early evening. Overnight lows will fall to the mid 60s, making it very balmy by early Wednesday morning. There is a slight chance for a few stray showers by early morning before more sunshine and 80s again Wednesday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Summer like weather to continue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - No real changes to the weather this week. Warm conditions will lead to a bit of humidity by late week. There are a few chances for rain, but generally it will remain warm and dry. High will be in the 80s and lows in the 60s. It will cool just a little next week.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Warmer temps bring people out to The Deck’s opening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– The Deck finally opened to the public on Wednesday, and people were seen enjoying the warmer weather at the popular outdoor dining spot. The restaurant, located on the bank of the St. Mary’s River, is a popular spot for Fort Wayne residents to eat and enjoy the warmest day of the year. People were seen lining up to grab a seat at the popular destination.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Enjoy canal boat rides on St. Marys River this summer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– What better way to enjoy the warmer weather than to take a canal boat ride on the Saint Marys river?. The Sweet Breeze canal boat tours are expected to start on May 28, where riders are able to explore the Saint Marys river on the replica canal boat as riders are regaled with river lore stories, history, and muddy water tales.
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steamy#Stray#Nbc
fortwaynesnbc.com

Linda Jackson honored with Silver Circle induction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne’s NBC News is proud to congratulate Linda Jackson on her latest achievement. Linda Jackson, who has offered her expertise in the broadcast world for over 30 years here at FWNBC, received much-deserved recognition and a high honor on Wednesday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Construction on I-69 at Coldwater interchange to close lanes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says more closures will begin soon for the ongoing interchange improvement project at I-69 and Coldwater Road. They say on or after May 16, the left lanes of I-69 will be closed in both directions under...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

FWFD: No injuries in Hoagland Avenue apartment fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne firefighters were called to the report of a fire at a four-story apartment complex on the corner of Hoagland and Creighton avenues just before 9 a.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming from a window on the second...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wbiw.com

Ask DNR what fish is this?

INDIANA – With around 200 different species of fish swimming in Indiana waters, even the experienced angler can occasionally net or hook into something that leaves them scratching their head. Don’t be kept wondering – snap a picture and email it to fishid@dnr.IN.gov. Along with the photo,...
INDIANA STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

Goodies with Grace: Rhubarb Crisp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - As summer gets closer GK Baked Goods’ Grace Kelly May continues to introduce new, fun, and delicious dishes that you can enjoy any time of year. On this edition of “Goodies with Grace” watch as Grace packs a lot of flavor...
FORT WAYNE, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Adult-Only Nights at Indiana Waterpark are a Can’t Miss

An Indiana waterpark is hosting adults-only nights where you can have all the fun you want, kid-free. You're never too old to be a kid again (in some cases). Especially when it comes to having some fun during the summer. When you think about summer fun, you typically try to find things that the kids would enjoy. Let's take waterparks for example. We have several here in Indiana. The closest to our area is Splashin' Safari. You might have some fun in the process with the family, but sometimes you might feel as if you could have a little more fun if you didn't have to keep an eye on the kids, you know...the responsible adult stuff. However, one Indiana waterpark is offering you an adults-only, after-hours adventure that you might not want to pass up...oh and by the way, adult beverages are involved too!
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Avian influenza kills nearly all of Allen County hobby flock

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Birds on 18 commercial farms will be tested for avian influenza after nearly all of the birds in one hobby flock in Allen County died, the Indiana Board of Animal Health said Thursday. The Indiana board says the hobby flock’s owner contacted the U.S....
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy