Carnegie Hall announces calendar of events for May 2022

By WV Daily News
 2 days ago
February-May: Spring classes and workshops – Carnegie Hall offers learning opportunities continuing through May. Classes and workshops include pottery, painting, cooking, music, weaving, writing, quilting, and more. Carnegie also offers classes for homeschooled students.

Friday, May 13: Johnny King and Friends – Carnegie Hall presents blues artist Johnny King & Friends on Friday, May 13, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hamilton Auditorium. King will be joined by Tony Coleman (BB King’s drummer) and the Highlands Blues Band will open. T

Saturday, May 21: Mainstage Lounge – Join Carnegie Hall for the Tuba Skinny preshow reception in the Museum Gallery at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Cash bar available.

Saturday, May 21: Tuba Skinny – Mainstage performance at 7:30 p.m. Join Carnegie Hall for an evening with New Orleans band Tuba Skinny.

Rotating Galleries:

Old Stone Room Gallery – Misty Walkup art exhibit.

Museum Gallery – Nima Shahab Shahmir art exhibit.

Lobby Gallery – Eddie “Spaghetti” Maier art exhibit.

Carnegie Hall Galleries are open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Free admission and open to the public. Rotating galleries run through June 24.

Permanent exhibit: Arts from the Ashes: The History of Carnegie Hall – The exhibit features memorabilia, photographs, artifacts and more of Carnegie Hall since its construction in 1901. Located on the second floor. Free admission.

